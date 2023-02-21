ELIZABETHTON — When it all came together for Volunteer, Unicoi County couldn’t stop the onslaught.

Outscoring the Blue Devils by 23 points in the final 12 minutes, the Falcons walked away with a 64-55 victory in the championship game of the District 1-3A boys’ basketball tournament Tuesday night at Treadway Gym.

