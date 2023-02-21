ELIZABETHTON — When it all came together for Volunteer, Unicoi County couldn’t stop the onslaught.
Outscoring the Blue Devils by 23 points in the final 12 minutes, the Falcons walked away with a 64-55 victory in the championship game of the District 1-3A boys’ basketball tournament Tuesday night at Treadway Gym.
“I’m incredibly proud of them,” said Volunteer head coach Zach Crawford, who added it was the school’s first district title since 2001. “This is amazing.”
Volunteer (22-10) will play host to Cherokee in the region quarterfinals Saturday. Unicoi County (24-8) will be at home to meet Grainger.
In the third-place game, Tennessee High got 35 points from Creed Musick and took care of Sullivan East in a 69-49 decision. The Vikings improved to 26-7 and will travel to play Cocke County in the region quarterfinals. Sullivan East (13-17) also hits the road to meet Greeneville.
MINTON SHINES
Bradin Minton was an offensive force. He kept Volunteer in the game early, and finished strong late.
Minton hit five 3-pointers, totaled 27 points, and walked away with most valuable player honors.
“We were in a bad slump at the start and our coaches were yelling at us,” Minton said. “We knew we had to kick something into second gear. We finally started hitting some shots and it picked up from there.”
THIRD-QUARTER RALLY
Volunteer made a stirring comeback in the third quarter. Down by 14 points midway through the period, the Falcons went on a 20-7 run to close within one point at 44-43.
Unicoi righted the ship and took a 49-43 advantage into the final period.
However, Andrew Knittel came up big down the stretch. His layup put Volunteer ahead at 54-53 with four minutes to go. He added another big bucket with 2:30 remaining to make it a three-point lead at 58-55.
And then he came up with a game-changing steal after Volunteer had missed a shot with a three-point lead and a little over a minute left.
“I think it comes to a certain point when you feel so comfortable on the court because you’re playing with five guys you can trust at all times, and it comes natural,” Knittel said. “I have full confidence in all the players around me to do what they need to do, so it helps me to play more loose and more natural out there — and do whatever I need to do in clutch moments.”
Knittel finished with 15 points.
“Drew wanted it, and he’s going to do the little things,” Crawford said. “I think he’s been our leader the entire year. You can’t speak high enough words for him.”
For Unicoi County, it was a dominant paint performance by Lucas Slagle, who finished with 23 points. He got help from Jackson Simmons and Kolby Jones, who each added 10 points.
THIRD-PLACE GAME
Musick sizzled from start to finish, scoring nine points in the first quarter, six in the second, 12 in the third, and capping it with eight in the fourth.
The Vikings broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Patriots 24-11.
Musick received scoring support from Brandon Dufore (14 points) and Colin Brown (12).
Sullivan East was led by Tyler Cross, who had 15 points. Corbin Laisure added 14 and Jacob Witcher chipped in with 11.