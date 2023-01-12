One of life’s interesting twists and turns pointed to Jonesborough for Brylee Tullock, where she seamlessly fit into the David Crockett lineup.
Eighteen games into her freshman year, Tullock is averaging 24 points while helping the Lady Pioneers rise toward the top of the Big Five Conference girls basketball standings.
Choosing Crockett wasn’t a flip-of-the-coin situation for Tullock, whose brother, Cadin, is a standout senior athlete at Chuckey-Doak.
“It took a lot of thought,” said Tullock, a 5-foot-7 guard. “In the end I thought it would help me out, and it turned out to be a good choice.
“My friends up here, they’re super nice. All my classes are good and my teachers are good, and the basketball team is really good. Not just the basketball part of it, but everyone is super nice. They make you feel welcome. The coaches make you feel welcome. Everything is really good.”
Tullock is good, too. Her numbers are off the charts with 433 total points while averaging 3.8 rebounds, two assists and 2.8 steals per game. She is coming off a 32-point outburst in Tuesday’s win over Science Hill, the Lady Pioneers’ first on the Hilltoppers’ home court in 18 years.
One of the reasons Tullock stands out is her strength. She finishes through contact in a way that belies her age.
“My brother helped me with that,” Tullock said. “When we were little, and even now when we play one on one, he just pushed me so hard. When I get into situations where people are older than me and bigger than me, it’s just kind of normal.
“And I practice it a lot. When someone goes up with me in practice, I try to finish it. And it just comes natural.”
And she has range, making her difficult to defend.
“When I’m in practice, I start shooting at the 3-point line and then scoot back,” Tullock said. “So when I get in game situations and I’m back there, it’s not like a surprise. It’s like, ‘I’m right there. I practice this all the time.’ ”
Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said Tullock is “an amazing talent and gamer.”
“Her ability to score the basketball is so impressive,” Gouge said. “Her offensive game has no weaknesses. She’s an unbelievable shooter, handles the ball well and has great body control while finishing with contact at the rim. Her competitiveness and grit are what sets her apart.”
The transition from eighth-grade ball to high school varsity wasn’t as difficult for Tullock as it is with most kids. She said she grew up playing against boys all of her life, so she is handling the physicality change well.
She also got plenty of support from home.
“My dad (Kevin) asks me if I want to go shoot and stuff,” Tullock said. “And he goes to the YMCA and works with me on getting stronger. And my mom (Tonya) supports me a lot.”
Support comes from school ball as well, Tullock said.
“In practice we go so hard and push each other,” she said. “And the coaches push us. So when we get into a game, it’s like natural.”
Gouge has also been a factor in Tullock’s quick start.
“He helps us a lot,” Tullock said. “He takes us out for team bonding, and he’s an all-around good person. Plus, he’s a really good coach, pushing us to be our best.”
Tullock is a three-sport athlete, excelling in volleyball and softball as well. But hoops are where her heart is.
“Basketball is definitely my favorite,” she said. “I put the most (effort) toward basketball.”