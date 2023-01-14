EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part II of a three-part series looking at the trio of standout freshmen girls basketball players in Washington County. Part III will follow this week.
Seeing success right from the start of her high school basketball career wasn’t a surprise for Aaliyah Story, but averaging a double-double as a freshman?
Wow.
The David Crockett standout has been a big part of the Lady Pioneers’ rise as one of Northeast Tennessee’s best teams, scoring 12.5 points and pulling down 10 rebounds per game while also blocking an impressive 2.7 shots a contest.
It comes natural for Story, who is the daughter of former Greeneville standout Gabe Story and the niece of former Greene Devils and ETSU standout Marty Story.
The scary thing for Crockett opponents is the 6-foot-1 post is still learning the ropes of high school varsity basketball.
“At first it was a little different from eighth grade,” said Story, who grew up in Greeneville before moving to Telford prior to the seventh grade. “High school is a faster pace and a lot harder. The girls are more physical. I’m still trying to get used to that. But I’m getting experience and getting better.”
Story is used to having success on the court. She was a big part of Grandview’s undefeated run to a middle school state championship last season. And she has helped Crockett race out to a 15-4 start.
And that record has partly been built on the shoulders of young players.
“We don’t have a lot of experience because most of us are freshmen and sophomores,” Story said. “But I think we just accepted the fact we’re going to be young, and we try to push each other and play together.
“I knew we were going to be pretty good. I wasn’t sure how good we were going to be at the start because of experience. But I knew toward my junior year we were going to be extremely good.”
Story’s current game lives in the paint, but she said she’s comfortable anywhere on the floor.
“I think I am an inside-outside player,” she said. “In my middle school career, I was actually a point guard — which is surprising, but I was not 6-foot-1 yet. So I have had experience being the point guard, and I can score from the outside. It’s not my strong suit, but I can.”
Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said Story has plenty of athletic ability.
“Aaliyah is unlike any athlete I've ever coached,” Gouge said. “Her ability to run the floor gets her so many transition baskets. A part of her game I’m seeing develop is her ball handling and outside shooting. She really can do it all on both ends of the floor, and she can defend any position. Aaliyah is overall an amazing talent and her best days are yet to come.”
Looking into the future, the guard skills will come in handy if she wants to reach her goal.
“My goal has always been to go Division I and play college basketball, ever since I was little,” said Story, who has a 4.0 GPA. “I always wanted to go to UT. That has been a big one for me. I have tried to work on it and keep my goals in place.”
To that end, Story gave up volleyball to focus on hoops. And that’s where her dad and uncle helped sculpt her game. Gabe was a 6-foot-6 post player for Greeneville, who averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds for a state tournament team in 2001. Marty played for four seasons with ETSU, helping the Bucs reach the NCAA Tournament four straight seasons.
“My dad has always been there for me,” Aaliyah said. “We’ve gone to the gym, and my uncle has helped me, too. They both helped me prepare for games, and I’ve trained a lot with them. So I thank them a lot for that, too.”
Story said there are several areas of her game she still wants to improve.
“One is communicating on defense,” she said. “I need to work on that because I’m not great at communicating. And I need to try to post up more along with moving more and getting open.”