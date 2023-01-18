EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part III of a three-part series looking at the trio of standout freshmen girls basketball players in Washington County.
Six years ago, who could have known a key part of the future of Daniel Boone girls basketball was more than 2,300 miles away?
The long-distance connection has helped the Lady Trailblazers reach the top of the Big Five Conference standings. They are 3-0 in league play with an impressive 18-4 mark overall.
Venezuela native Andrea Flores was eight years old when her family moved from the South American country to Morristown.
“My grandma was the only family already here (in the United States),” Flores said. “My mom and I moved here and she met David (Garland). They got married and we came to Johnson City to live.”
Flores said the transition to a new country wasn’t easy.
“For sure, I was very nervous,” she said. “It’s a lot different. But I love it. I think it’s probably the best decision we ever made. It opened doors for a lot of things.”
Even after arriving in the Tri-Cities area, it wasn’t the shortest-distance-between-two-points journey for Flores to find herself in a Lady Trailblazers’ uniform. She spent her sixth and seventh grade years at T.A. Dugger in Elizabethton. When she was in eighth grade her family moved to Jonesborough, and Flores was a key member of Grandview’s undefeated run to a middle school state championship.
From Grandview, it was on to David Crockett. Flores spent the first couple of months of this school year with the Lady Pioneers.
But another move was in store, and Flores transferred to Boone before she established an athletic record at Crockett.
“It was a little difficult,” Flores said. “I have friends at Crockett. I’m not hating Crockett. I love Crockett. But my family, we decided to come to Boone.”
And the tentative feelings re-emerged.
“I was really nervous at first,” she said. “You can ask anyone. Then I got to meet all of the girls on the basketball team, and they welcomed me. They were really friendly, and I got to know the people here.”
Flores hit the ground running with her new team. She is averaging 17 points per game, shooting 34 percent from 3-point land, and totaling two steals a contest. She immediately became one of Boone’s go-to players.
She said playing well at the varsity level right off the bat has been a little surprising.
“It’s something new,” she said. “It’s a lot bigger and a lot more running. Coach (Justin Humphries) made it clear I have to live up to expectations.
“I feel like I’m getting more mature every game. I’ve got to play to win. That’s the end result. Being able to do good as an individual feels great, but just winning and my team winning — it’s amazing. The season is really going well.”
Things should get interesting Friday as the Lady Trailblazers visit rival Crockett.
“I’m very excited for that game,” Flores said. “I think it will be a real good game. Crockett has a good basketball team, and I think it will be a good way for us to prove we can play against good players.
“I know those girls, and playing against them will be cool.”
Humphries said Flores’ ceiling is hard to see.
“The sky is the limit for her,” Humphries said. “She just turned 15 years old. She’s still learning the game. She has all the skills to be a phenomenal player.
“I’m asking a lot out of her as a freshman, to be one of our main ball handlers, one of our leading scorers, and most of the time I put her on one of the best guards on the other side. I’m challenging her to up the defensive side of her game.”
Flores said Garland, a former Boone player, has been a big influence on her.
“He helped me so much,” said Flores, who added she keeps her grades up and has hopes of playing Division I basketball one day. “And the coaches here at Boone have helped me mature and develop as a player and a person.”
A typical teenager, Flores said she has her moments.
“I feel like I’m easy going for the most part, but sometimes I get a little hot-headed,” she said, laughing. “I think I’m an easy person to get along with.”
And at the end of the day, Flores said she knows the direction she wants to go. And sports isn’t the most important thing in her life.
“God comes before anything,” Flores said. “I go to church a lot. My mom, especially, she helped me grow and develop more — like spiritually with the Bible, and helping me understand it. So I say God comes first and then my family and friends. Then comes basketball, studies and all that.”