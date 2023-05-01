SH 2 (copy)

Science Hill catcher Fletcher Counts (4) tags out Dobyns-Bennett's Will Ritz (19) at home plate during a recent game. The Hilltoppers and Indians both seek a title as district play gets under way this week.

 By J.D. VAUGHN jvaughn@sixriversmedia.com

Coaches often say everybody is 0-0 when postseason play begins, so the belief is every team has a shot.

At stake in baseball and softball are two berths, per district, for next week’s region event — which in baseball will be double elimination for the first time in TSSAA history.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you