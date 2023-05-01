Science Hill catcher Fletcher Counts (4) tags out Dobyns-Bennett's Will Ritz (19) at home plate during a recent game. The Hilltoppers and Indians both seek a title as district play gets under way this week.
Coaches often say everybody is 0-0 when postseason play begins, so the belief is every team has a shot.
At stake in baseball and softball are two berths, per district, for next week’s region event — which in baseball will be double elimination for the first time in TSSAA history.
Here’s one reason of hope for each baseball and softball team in the two large-school tournaments as they head into district tournament play, which kicks off Tuesday.
BASEBALL
1-4A
Science Hill — The clear favorite after going undefeated and winning the league title by six games, the Hilltoppers aren’t invincible but have no significant weaknesses.
West Ridge — Has the capability of consistently scoring five or six runs per game
Daniel Boone — Putting the ball in play
Dobyns-Bennett — Sticks
David Crockett — Playing hard gives the Pioneers a dream.
1-3A
Tennessee High — A tough lineup has been the Vikings’ calling card as they care the favorite role.
Unicoi County — Sticks with power
Elizabethton — Momentum
Sullivan East — Pitching staff
Volunteer — Late-season improvements
SOFTBALL
1-4A
Daniel Boone — Like Science Hill in baseball, the Lady Trailblazers are strong in every phase of the game.
Dobyns-Bennett — Quality of pitching
West Ridge — All-around play
David Crockett — Hard-hitting sticks
Science Hill — Competitive fire
1-3A
Volunteer — It’s a tight call between the Lady Falcons and Elizabethton for the favorite role, but Addyson Fisher in the circle gives them a slight edge.
Elizabethton — Tough lineup
Tennessee High — Battle tested
Unicoi County — Late-season turnaround
Sullivan East — Traditionally tough in district play
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
Here’s a brief look at the district events for classes 2A and 1A.
BASEBALL
1-2A
The Greene County schools enter as an interesting trio of co-favorites with near identical records.
Chuckey-Doak may have a minimal edge as favorite over West Greene and South Greene while Johnson County, with a similar overall record, is the dark horse. Happy Valley would have to find a groove and pull off multiple upsets to earn a region berth.
1-1A
University High looks strong as the favorite to capture this title.
After that, it’s going to be an interesting chase to see who has the best chance of joining the Buccaneers. Hampton and North Greene will likely battle things out in that regard.
SOFTBALL
1-2A
Chuckey-Doak is the favorite in this event, but South Greene and Johnson County should both provide threats to the crown.
1-1A
North Greene is a strong favorite while Unaka is expected to join the Lady Huskies in earning a region berth.