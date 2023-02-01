Daniel Boone got its usual big output from Jamar Livingston on Wednesday night against Gate City.
It was the long-distance shots made by others that got the crowd excited in the Trailblazers’ 60-41 rout of the Blue Devils in the interstate matchup at Boones Creek Elementary School.
Livingston totaled a game-high 27 points, including four baskets from 3-point range. Peyton Long and Brayden Nickles each added a pair of big 3-point shots as Boone (9-17) dominated the action over the final three quarters.
Boone was coming off a Big 5 Conference loss to Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night, while Gate City (7-12) had Tuesday night off. Still, the Trailblazers appeared to have more energy throughout the contest. Henry Hamlin and Landon Kirkpatrick were Boone’s second leading scorers with seven points each.
“Once we saw some shots fall, it seemed everybody’s energy picked up,” Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown said. “I thought we were very unselfish moving the basketball. We’re obviously at our best when we’re in transition and Jamar can get in open space.
“We put Brayden in a pick-and-pop situation because he can flat out shoot the ball. He’s a big boy with a lot of strength and then we get Peyton going, it’s really good.”
The Trailblazers were already fired up as they honored injured player Brayden Blankenship by having him come out to start the game.
Bo Morris did his best to keep Gate City in the game with 13 points. Brendan Cassidy scored 10 points and Gunner Garrett netted nine.
“Give them credit, they’re a good team and the Livingston kid is really tough,” Gate City coach John Reed Barnes said. “We were good early with our attention, but I feel like halfway through the game we checked out a little bit. We didn’t close the deal, but we come over here to play these games to get better and learn.”
The Blue Devils will try to get back on track Friday when they host John Battle in a Mountain 7 District contest. Daniel Boone will face rival David Crockett in a Big 5 Conference showdown at Freedom Hall on Friday night.
GIRLS Gate City, Va. 46, Daniel Boone 40
The Lady Devils held on for the win despite a couple of strong rallies by the Lady ’Blazers.
Down by 15 points in the third quarter, Boone reeled off 14 straight points to pull within one. Jaydyn Carrico finally turned the momentum back to Gate City with a layup at the buzzer for a 35-32 lead.
Gate City (13-5) pushed the lead to eight with 2:02 to go on Makayla Bays’ and-one, only to see Boone (20-7) have a chance to cut the lead to one again in the closing seconds. Carrico led the Lady Devils with 14 points and Bays scored 10.
“We needed that layup from Carrico,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “It didn’t feel like we had scored the whole quarter. We took some good shots, but it was like there was a lid on the basket.”
The Lady ’Blazers felt the same way during stretches, although Andrea Flores had a game-high 20 points — which included five 3-point goals. Kyleigh Bacon added to the efforts with 12 points.
Houseright believed the first half, in which the Lady Devils doubled up Boone 30-15, was their best 16 minutes of the season.
“The first half was the best first half we’ve played all year,” Houseright said. “We didn’t play well that third quarter, but we stayed the course, hung in there and found a way to win.”