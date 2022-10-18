Soccer is a game that can seem tilted toward one team even when the scoreboard is silent.
Such was the case on a frigid Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium as University High and Gatlinburg-Pittman were scoreless into the second half despite the Lady Buccaneers holding the lion’s share of possession.
The ball dominance paid off with 31:15 left in the game as Carmen Ellis found the net to break the ice and eventually send UH to a 3-0 win over the Lady Highlanders in the Region 1-A girls semifinals.
It was a simple formula for victory, UH coach Pamela Penaloza said.
“The key was the hard work they all put in, every single girl,” Penaloza said. “They ran their hearts out, they trusted each other, they communicated with each other, but the main thing was their heart.”
Improving to 12-3-2 on the season, the Lady Bucs earned a spot in Thursday’s region championship match on the road against Alcoa. The Lady Bucs also secured a berth in Saturday’s sectional, where state tournament trips will be at stake.
Alcoa (12-4-1) defeated Chuckey-Doak 3-1 in Tuesday’s other semifinal contest.
ICE BREAKER
It was a scoreless first half, and the Lady Bucs had some chances to make the net move. Pittman’s defense turned away what chances UH had, but was unable to mount much of a threat on the other end.
Almost 10 minutes into the second half, Ellis found a crease in the G-P defense.
“I’m left-footed, so they put me on the right wing,” Ellis said. “I finally cut in and I found that shot. I saw the corner open, so I just took it.”
It turned out to be the only goal UH needed, and it was also a pressure relief after going so long without a tally.
“It was kind of nerve wracking,” Ellis said. “If we lost, it was our last game. Once we scored it brought the energy up. It was good.”
UH added a second goal with 17:51 remaining, this one coming off the foot of Avery Hurley. Ellis added the clincher in the match’s closing minutes.
MOVING FORWARD
Penaloza said she believes there is more good stuff ahead for UH.
“We can go as far as we want,” she said. “It’s up to us, how much effort we want to put on the table. We’ve shown we really work hard, and when we work hard things work out.”
Ellis said she thinks the Lady Bucs aren’t finished making noise.
“Oh, definitely,” she said. “It’s honestly crazy. We’ve never made it this far in the four years I’ve played in high school.”