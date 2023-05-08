TSSAA logo.jpg

Baseball teams from Elizabethton and Unicoi County have been removed from the TSSAA playoffs.

The TSSAA sent letters to the schools, detailing the punishment for their involvement in a fight during Saturday’s District 1-3A losers’ bracket final. Battling for a berth in the region tournament, the Cyclones led 11-9 with one out and runners on second and third base when the fight started. The game was suspended and the TSSAA handed down its decision Monday afternoon.

