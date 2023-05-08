Baseball teams from Elizabethton and Unicoi County have been removed from the TSSAA playoffs.
The TSSAA sent letters to the schools, detailing the punishment for their involvement in a fight during Saturday’s District 1-3A losers’ bracket final.
Both schools have said they will appeal the decision.
“We are still trying to figure out in what fashion we’re going to appeal,” Cyclones’ athletic director Forrest Holt said. “But we are going to appeal certain facets of the disciplinary action.”
Battling for a berth in the region tournament, the Cyclones led 11-9 with one out and runners on first and third base when the fight started. The game was suspended and the TSSAA handed down its decision Monday afternoon.
A double-forfeit was declared, and Tennessee High was awarded as the district champion. The Vikings will join Greeneville and Cherokee in the Region 1-3A tournament Friday and Saturday in Bristol. Also, the TSSAA is in the process of determining if another team from District 1 will advance with Tennessee High. If so, it will likely be Sullivan East, which was eliminated with a loss to Unicoi County.
Also, Elizabethton was fined a total of $1,750 and placed on a two-year probation. The Cyclones were not placed on restrictive probation for the next two seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25) and therefore will be eligible to participate in the postseason tournaments.
Unicoi County was fined $1,250 and placed on a one-year probation. The Blue Devils will also be able to compete in the postseason moving forward.
TSSAA executive director Mark Reeves called the incident “unfortunate and has no place in education-based athletics.” But he commended the actions of the coaches and administrators for quickly restoring order.
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
