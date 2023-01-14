ELIZABETHTON — In one of the sloppiest games of the season, Elizabethton was able to pull out a non-conference win over Science Hill on Saturday at Treadway Gymnasium 48-43.
Senior guard Nate Stephens nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57.1 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 11 at 47-36 and seal the deal.
“That was one of those as a coach that you wonder if we should go with the play or not,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “I had a time-out ready and Dalton was in the paint when he kicked it out. We preach to take those inside-out 3-pointers. It was what we had drawn up and thankfully it went in.”
Dalton Mitchell and Mason Ball led the way for the Cyclones (7-9), which have won three of the last four over the Hilltoppers. Jackson Hobbs also finished in double-figures for the Cyclones, finishing with 11.
“We knew that we could benefit by going inside with the basketball,” Honeycutt said. “We got some good minutes out of Jackson Hobbs and went big in the lineup so that we could play some zone.
“(Science Hill) plays as good of a defense as anybody. They rebound very well, too.”
Science Hill (3-16) dropped its fifth consecutive game and third straight by five points or less. Brady Lawson led the way for Johnson City with a game-high 14.
The ’Toppers were 17-for-63 from the floor while the Cyclones were 15-for-39. The teams combined for 26 turnovers.
GirlsElizabethton 54, Science Hill 29
Like most other area teams, Science Hill had trouble staying in front of fleet-footed Elizabethton point guard Lina Lyon.
The Lady Cyclones took their 16th win of the season and sixth consecutive victory with a suffocating defense that held the Lady Hilltoppers to a 3-of-16 shooting effort in the second half and zero points in the fourth quarter.
“Science Hill is a lot better than their record shows,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “They’re battling injuries, but (Aniya Pace) was back tonight and she’s a good player. Once she’s back to 100%, they’ll be fine.
“Our defense was not like it was last night when it was smothering. We came out and tightened up a few loose screws after halftime.”
Lyon had a game-high 25 points for the Lady Cyclones, mostly on wide-open layups that seemed to be there all day. Reiley Whitson also reached double figures for Elizabethton, netting 10.
Elizabethton was a fairly efficient 22 of 51 from the field while Science Hill struggled, shooting 12-for-38 with 14 turnovers.
Lexi Green, Kierra Whitney and Kathryne Patton each had six points to lead the way for the Lady ‘Toppers, who dropped their sixth straight and 10th of their last 11.