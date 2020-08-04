ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School’s athletic department issued a press release Tuesday providing details on how tickets to athletic events will be distributed while social distancing must be enforced to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
The release said the plan was developed with the guidelines from Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. Those guidelines limit stadium capacity, allowing only season football passes to the immediate families of all participants: football team, cheerleading, band and choir. There will be a maximum of six tickets allowed to be purchased per student. Tickets will be $50 and parking passes will be $50. This season pass will only be good for the 2020 football season.
All current season ticket holders will not lose their tickets moving forward. After the 2020 season the school hopes the situation will have improved, and the school can return to full capacity. This year’s restricted seating is only in effect for the COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
All of the school’s football, volleyball, soccer, and wrestling events will be livestreamed. School events taking place in the gym or football field can also be live-streamed. An opportunity will be provided to purchase a 1-year subscription to the NFHS Network for $69.99. The athletic department will receive a portion of the proceeds for each membership.
Tickets will be sold at Citizens Bank Stadium in the home ticket booth, starting Monday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.