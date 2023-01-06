BLUFF CITY — In a game that had more twists and turns than a Dollywood roller coaster, Elizabethton captured a 110-109 triple-overtime victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.

The Cyclones, who lost four key players to fouls at the end, rallied from a double-digit deficit with less than five minutes to go in regulation, survived a 42-point effort by Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher and held off a furious rally by the Patriots in the final overtime to earn the victory.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you