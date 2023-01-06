BLUFF CITY — In a game that had more twists and turns than a Dollywood roller coaster, Elizabethton captured a 110-109 triple-overtime victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.
The Cyclones, who lost four key players to fouls at the end, rallied from a double-digit deficit with less than five minutes to go in regulation, survived a 42-point effort by Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher and held off a furious rally by the Patriots in the final overtime to earn the victory.
It was the Upper Lakes Conference opener for both teams.
Down by 10 with time winding down in regulation, the Cyclones stormed and cut the lead to one on Dalton Mitchell’s 3-point shot from the left side of the arc.
They took the lead and held an 82-79 lead advantage before Fisher launched an off-balance, 3-point shot that connected with one second to go and sent the game into the first overtime. It got wilder from there as neither team could gain much of an advantage in the first two extra periods.
“I’ve got to apologize to Drake Fisher. I told our radio guy he could put up the same kind of numbers as (former East star) Dylan Bartley, but I don’t think he’s on that level,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “He’s on that level. He’s tough, hit shot after shot.
“I can’t say enough about our kids with the kids fouling out, others coming in the game. They worked extremely hard and they made enough plays to get it done. That’s effort.”
Mason Ball led the Cyclones (5-7, 1-0) with 33 points before fouling out in the third overtime. Mitchell scored 29 points and Nate Stephens had 22, including the game-winning free throw with 14 seconds left. While not the state-championship football contests, Stephens said this will be a game he will always remember.
“Fisher made a lot of great shots, but it was on us to battle back,” he said. “We had to come back and answer all his shots. It was a great team effort with a lot of hustle. I won’t say this is as good as a state (football) championship, but this was a great game and not many people get to play in a game like this. To come out on top, that makes it even sweeter.”
The Patriots (7-10, 0-1), who came back with their own rally from seven down in the final overtime period, missed their chance to win at the end. Besides Fisher’s huge output, Corbin Laisure totaled 31 points and Tyler Cross ended with 20.
“Both teams fought so hard. The people who showed up got their money’s worth,” Sullivan East coach Dillon Faver said. “Coach Honeycutt, I love that guy. He coaches his team so hard and they play like he coaches. Both teams played their tails off. If the shot goes in at the end, we’re celebrating and they’re crying. It didn’t so they’re celebrating and we’re crying.”
Elizabethton led most of the first half before Fisher gave the Patriots a 37-36 lead on a 3-point shot with 1:45 left in the second quarter. The Cyclones tied the game on a Ball free throw, but Sullivan East pulled back ahead to lead 42-38 at the half.
The Patriots controlled most of the second half before Elizabethton’s huge rally in the fourth quarter.
University of Tennessee offensive lineman Dayne Davis, a 2019 Sullivan East graduate, was honored before the game. He was recognized for holding the East single-season record with 356 rebounds.
GIRLS Elizabethton 59, Sullivan East 46
The Lady Cyclones (13-4, 1-0) opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run and Lina Lyon capped it off with a 3-point shot at the halftime buzzer in the win over the Lady Patriots (6-14, 0-1).
Lyon was a true headache for East. She scored a team-best 21 points, distributed the ball to others and created havoc on the defensive end.
Renna Lane came through with 10 points and Reiley Whitson scored nine, all on 3-point shots. East led 9-8 after one quarter before the Lady Cyclones took control. Elizabethton led 28-16 at the half and 48-30 heading into the final period.
“This is a tough place to play, a tough place to get wins,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “Lina did a great job once we started attacking their zone. We got some open looks, some easier shots and they started falling.”
Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare was honored before the game for reaching career milestones of 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Hare paced the Lady Patriots with 28 points on Friday.
“East has a great player and the kids around her really stepped up and played well,” Andrews said. “You can’t sleep on them.”