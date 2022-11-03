HENDERSONVILLE — Elizabethton finished fourth, one position ahead of Sullivan East, in the Class A/AA boys cross country meet Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park. Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington raced to the girls individual championship.
Signal Mountain won the boys team championship 63-93 over Central Magnet with Memphis East, which totaled 145 points, placing third. Elizabethton was fourth at 207, followed by Sullivan East at 231.
Other local teams included Tennessee High in eighth and 14th-place Volunteer.
Creek Wood senior Jackson Martin (15:37.95) won the individual title over runner-up Will Douglas (15:41.14) of Camden Central.
Elizabethton junior Max Garner paced local runners with his 17:20.61, good for 20th place. Riley Vernon, Jerry Behrmann, Cooper Chinault and Cooper Jack also scored for the Cyclones, who also had William Snodgrass and Jeremiah Norris competing.
James Shirk led East, 28th overall with a 17.32 run. Other Patriot scorers were: Jacob Witcher, Thomas Ridlehuber, Jacob Turpin and Takoda Crowder. Roman Borghetti-Metz (17:46) was Volunteer’s leading runner in 35th position. Braden Williams from University High was 63rd out of 257 individuals.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Arrington, who finished seventh at the 2021 state meet, had a winning mark of 19:08.35 to win by over 14 seconds over Signal Mountain freshman Maxine Richards. The back-to-back Region 1 champion and Kennesaw State commit Arrington shaved 19 seconds off her junior season time.
Jacie Begley from Volunteer (19:35) also earned all-state honors with a ninth-place individual finish. The Lady Falcons placed eighth in the team standings with Emma Houck, Alyssa Gent, Lillie Bullock and Anna Houck adding to the total. Senior Eliza Smith also ran the course.
Jenna Reecher finished 43rd to add to Arrington’s efforts as Tennessee High was 13th in the team standings. University High’s Melina Summey was 54th in the field of 234 runners.