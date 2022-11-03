HENDERSONVILLE — Elizabethton finished fourth, one position ahead of Sullivan East, in the Class A/AA boys cross country meet Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park. Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington raced to the girls individual championship.

Signal Mountain won the boys team championship 63-93 over Central Magnet with Memphis East, which totaled 145 points, placing third. Elizabethton was fourth at 207, followed by Sullivan East at 231.

