With Nathan Eisfelder's bat doing considerable damage, the Providence Academy baseball team run-ruled John Battle (Va.) 15-5 in five innings on Wednesday.

Eisfelder homered and doubled en route to a 3-for-3, 4-RBI performance. He also accounted for three runs.

