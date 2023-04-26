With Nathan Eisfelder's bat doing considerable damage, the Providence Academy baseball team run-ruled John Battle (Va.) 15-5 in five innings on Wednesday.
Eisfelder homered and doubled en route to a 3-for-3, 4-RBI performance. He also accounted for three runs.
Eisfelder went deep in the second inning, when Providence erupted for nine runs. The Knights homered two more times on the day with Lucas Belcher going deep in the third and Aidan Sproles doing the same an inning later.
Providence totaled 13 hits, getting two each from Sproles (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Belcher (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Tine Bowman (2 RBIs) and Rinaldo Matti. Caleb Cross contributed a pair of RBIs.
One of five Knights pitchers to collect three outs, Belcher picked up the win by tossing a scoreless second inning.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, David Crockett 6
Tegan Begley had a two-run home run and later a two-run double to lead the Indians over the Pioneers.
Will Ritz had two hits and scored three runs for Dobyns-Bennett. Mason Kerkhoff had two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Reilly also drove in two runs and Tanner Kilgore had two hits.
Jake Fox had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Crockett. Isaac Cook and Ronnie Hall also finished with two hits.
Volunteer 3, Elizabethton 0
CHURCH HILL — Hurling a complete game, Connor Haynes surrendered only five hits as the Falcons upset second-place Elizabethton for their second Upper Lakes Conference win of the year.
Gavin Hickernell tripled and scored a run for Volunteer. Teammates Titus Stovall, Colby Lawson and Austin Williams each recorded an RBI.
For the Cyclones, it was Kaleb Hambrick going 2-for-2. Starting pitcher Connor Edmundson absorbed the loss after blanking the Falcons for four innings. He was relieved with one out in the sixth.
Tennessee High 11, University High 1
BRISTOL — Rylan Henard and Andrew Dingus each drove in three runs as the Vikings downed the Bucs. Brayln Price had a triple and drove in two runs, while Evan Mutter contributed a solo home run.
Henard and Price combined for a four-hit shutout over five innings.
Garrett Gentry went 2-for-3 to lead University High.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 5, Dobyns-Bennett 1
KINGSPORT — Riley Croley had two doubles and drove in two runs as the Lady ’Blazers garnered their 11th straight win.
Maci Masters and Kyleigh Bacon each went 2-for-4 at the pate and Kaylea Osbourne gave up just two hits over seven innings.
D-B’s Haley Porter belted a solo home run in the final inning.
West Ridge 11, Sullivan East 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Lily Frazier went 3-for-3, also homered and drove in three runs.
Katelyn Jamison deposited a three-run home run over the center-field fence. Madison Chapman had two hits, two RBIs and a pair of runs while Natalie Moore finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Miranda Henley stayed in command with a two-hit shutout in the five-inning game.
Elizabethton 3, John Battle 2, game 1
Elizabethton 7, John Battle 3, game 2
ELIZABETHTON — Ember Jensen socked a two-run double to lead the Lady Cyclones in Game 1.
Lilly McDuffie allowed just four hits and one walk over seven innings.
Parker Elton had two hits, including a solo home run, to lead the Lady Trojans. Saylor Baldwin went 2-for-3.
In the nightcap, Lela Byrd piled up 14 strikeouts and yielded just two earned runs in a complete-game victory. She also smacked a three-run homer in a four-run ’Betsy fourth inning.
Byrd and Sadie Williams both produced three RBIs and Lady Cyclone leadoff batter Maely Ingram batted 2-for-3. Williams got Elizabethton going with a two-run, first-inning double.