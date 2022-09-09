ELIZABETHTON — Unicoi County running back Nehemiah Edwards was asked which was sweeter: improving to 4-0 on the season or winning a fourth straight time over rival Happy Valley.
The player in the No. 34 uniform didn’t hesitate. It was easily — beating the Warriors.
Edwards had 18 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils, the No. 5-ranked team in Class 3A, to a 41-6 victory Friday night at Warrior Hill. It pushed Edwards to over 2,000 yards for his high school career.
“It was all thanks to the line. I made some pretty good reads and there was some good play-calling,” Edwards said. “We mixed a little passing to throw them off. It was hard-nosed football.”
His final score came off a sweep on the right side, which went 61 yards. It came after Edwards threw a good block himself, allowing teammate Caleb Pelaez to score on a sweep near the end of the first half.
“We don’t do them much, but when we do, they’re pretty effective,” Edwards said. “Especially when you have someone leading for you. But with the speed we have in the backfield, it’s effective.”
Edwards’ combination of speed and power was complemented by Pelaez, who finished with 57 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. Pelaez also had another big game, returning kicks and coming up with an interception on defense.
However, it was an overall team effort for Unicoi County, which led by three touchdowns at the half. Coach Drew Rice followed up on Edwards’ assessment on what it means to win a fourth straight against the Blue Devils’ biggest rival.
“I told the guys we beat a good football team, such a big rival,” Rice said. “I’m very pleased with the outcome and how our guys were so physical. I’m so proud of these seniors. It’s awesome to win four straight, a testament to these guys, to those seniors and their commitment to what we’re trying to do. We take pride in how we prepare every week.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Edwards got the ball rolling with his 37-yard touchdown run down the right side for a 6-0 Unicoi lead. He added a second touchdown with a 15-yard run with 2:40 left in the half.
After the Blue Devils forced a three-and-out, they scored again with 30 seconds left as Pelaez raced around the right side for a 16-yard touchdown run.
Unicoi County scored on the opening drive of the second half. Edwards led the Blue Devils’ march downfield before Ty Engle hit Jay Snyder across the middle for a 16-yard TD pass and a 27-0 advantage.
The Warriors’ own No. 34, Joseph Sowards, responded on the next possession by running straight ahead behind a determined offensive line. The bruising fullback capped off an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Sowards provided Happy Valley (1-3) with the majority of its offense, producing 22 rushes for 163 yards. He was truly a workhorse most of the second half when HV had possession. However, Happy Valley’s bid to get within two scores ended with an interception by Pelaez.
The next play, Edwards turned on the afterburners, racing 61 yards down the right sideline for his final touchdown. With the reserves for both teams in the game late, Unicoi County’s final score was courtesy of a 7-yard touchdown run by freshman Brady Simmons.
Overall, Unicoi County had 314 rushing yards — including 60 yards by Bransan Salts in the fourth quarter.
NEXT UP
Happy Valley has another rivalry game at Hampton, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, next Friday night. The Blue Devils will host Claiborne in a Region 1-3A matchup.