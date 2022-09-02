ERWIN — How long does it take Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?
It takes him only about 18 seconds and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
After Patriots punter Tate Jones pinned the Blue Devils offense at the 1-yard line with 8:50 left in the second quarter, the senior running back Edwards brought the crowd at Gentry Stadium to its feet with his field-length scamper to the end zone.
“Like the last time, I saw a lot of grass in front of me,” Edwards said. “We ran our signature play. We loaded it up, I saw a hole and I split it. From there, no one was catching me and the line blocked it perfectly.”
Edwards had a similar big play against Johnson County in his sophomore season.
He finished the contest with 220 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
“We’re blessed to have enough depth to rest him a lot on defense,” Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice said. “He hit it full speed on that play and you could tell that there were a few players on both sides of the ball that were winded after that play.
“It was eerily similar to that Johnson County play a few years ago, so that was some déjà vu for sure.”
The 41st coaching win for Rice ties him with Bob Snyder (1929-35) for fourth place in Blue Devils history. Rice, who is in his sixth full season at the helm, has led his team to the playoffs in each season.
It is also the first time that Unicoi County has started 3-0 in consecutive seasons since 1984 and 1985.
“We’ve talked a lot to these guys about what they wanted their legacy to be,” Rice said. “They’ve taken that to heart and they had a good year last year, so they want to build on that. That’s always the goal, but we have to take it a week at a time.”
The opening drive of the game looked promising for the Blue Devils, even if they had to start on their own 3-yard line.
The drive ended deep in Patriots territory, but the Blue Devils got the ball back after forcing a fumble recovered by Blake Edney.
Unicoi junior quarterback Ty Engle got the scoring started for the Erwin crew off the fumble with a beautiful 21-yard TD pass to Mason Hensley with 1:07 left in the first quarter.
Engle finished the game going 7-for-9 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown.
In the second quarter is when the Blue Devils got on a roll.
After Edwards’ momentum-swinging play early in the second, the Unicoi special teams got in on the action.
On a mishandled snap, Logan Groom pounced on the loose ball in the end zone and scored for the Blue Devils.
Overall, Unicoi racked up 359 yards of offense and notched 18 first downs.
“We’re the ones being hunted this year and we’re expected to do big things,” Edwards said. “I love it and I think we’re ready.”
Madison (1-2) got on the board late in the game thanks to the play of senior quarterback Cade Hileman. On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, he completed a pass to Kyle Jamerson for their team’s first score.
Hileman finished 6 of 13 through the air for 46 yards. He also caught five passes for 59 yards.
Running back Levi Shelton scored the other Madison touchdown late, going in from 13 yards out. He finished with 19 carries for 94 yards.
Unicoi County will be on the road next week to take on non-conference rival Happy Valley.