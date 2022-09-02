ERWIN — How long does it take Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?

It takes him only about 18 seconds and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.

