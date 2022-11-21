Coaches have been fond of saying rankings don’t matter, and certainly they don’t make tackles or score touchdowns.
But look at how the first rankings of the season, way back in August, compare with how things stand in the semifinal round.
Class 6A
No. 1 Oakland vs. No. 2 Maryville
No. 17 Beech vs. unranked Bartlett
Class 5A
No. 1 Page vs. No. 2 Henry County
No. 5 Knoxville West vs. No. 13 Powell
Class 4A
No. 2 Anderson County vs. No. 8 Red Bank
No. 7 Pearl Cohn vs. No. 3 Haywood
Class 3A
No. 1 Alcoa vs. No. 4 Giles County
No. 2 East Nashville vs. No. 3 Covington
Class 2A
Unranked York Institute vs. No. 6 Tyner
No. 8 Riverside vs. No. 9 Huntingdon
Class 1A
No. 1 McKenzie vs. No. 4 MASE
No. 11 Coalfield vs. No. 10 Clay County
With the exception of Class 2A, the rankings were pretty solid. Class 3A was perfect with 1-4, 2-3 matchups like the college football playoffs have.
If the Oakland-Maryville winner goes on to earn the Class 6A title, it will make the first poll look even stronger. It will also help if the winners of high-profile semifinal matchups in Class 5A, Class 3A and Class 1A go on to win championships.
REGION SCHEDULES
The TSSAA released region football schedules Monday for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Schools can mutually agree to move region games to other weeks, but they would risk not having a local officiating crew available.
If there are no changes, interesting games on the schedule for Northeast Tennessee include:
— David Crockett and Daniel Boone’s Musket Bowl contest moved to Week 3 as the region opener.
— Elizabethton will play Greeneville in the final week of the regular season.
— Science Hill will open with Jefferson County (Week 3), but still finishes the year with Dobyns-Bennett.
— Dobyns-Bennett will open region play against West Ridge (Week 3).
— Johnson County and Unicoi County retained their end-of-regular-season contest.
— Hampton and Happy Valley will open region play against each other (Week 3). Hampton closes in Week 11 against South Greene.
— Cloudland’s region game against Unaka moved to Week 11.
ENDING BEFORE THANKSGIVING
This is the first time since 2016 Northeast Tennessee didn’t have a football state semifinal representative.
In that year, Elizabethton and Happy Valley came close with the Cyclones losing 17-14 to eventual champion Alcoa in Class 3A. Happy Valley lost 20-13 to Austin-East in Class 2A.
Greeneville won Class 4A state titles in 2017-18, and Elizabethton followed suit in 2019-20 and joined Hampton (Class 2A) in the championship round in 2021.
But this year, Science Hill and Daniel Boone were the last teams standing and both were defeated in the quarterfinals.
ALL-STAR GAME
The 2022 TACA East-West All-Star Classic football game will be held Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. (Eastern) in Clarksville.
Many of the state’s best seniors will participate in this year’s event, and the East squad will be coached by David Crockett’s Hayden Chandley.
Northeast Tennessee players on the East squad are Daniel Boone kicker Ben Shrewsbury, Greeneville lineman Ty Williams, Volunteer lineman Jackson Barnett, Dobyns-Bennett lineman Ryder Brown, and Daniel Boone defensive lineman Luke Scott.
SEMIFINAL NOTES
Class 6A
Oakland has been Maryville’s kryptonite. These teams have met in the semifinal round for eight straight years and the teams have split the decisions.
But the Patriots, who seek their third straight state title, have won the last two.
Class 5A
The winner of West and Powell will be favored to take the crown. Knoxville teams have won six of the last eight state titles: Powell (2021), Central (2018-19), Catholic (2017), Farragut (2016) and West (2014).
Summit won in 2020 and Independence earned the 2015 crown.
Class 4A
Anderson County is a strong favorite against Red Bank, which has a 36-point loss on its worksheet — a 38-2 decision to Class 1A Fayetteville.
Class 3A
Alcoa beat Giles County 42-12 in last year’s semifinal. It may be more of the same this year.
Class 2A
Tyner appears to have a clear path to the title game, as York Institute’s four losses included margins of 37 and 30 points, although the worst one was against Class 4A quarterfinalist Stone Memorial.
Class 1A
Coalfield lost to Gordonsville while the Yellow Jackets’ semifinal opponent, Clay County, beat Gordonsville twice — including last week’s 41-6 quarterfinal decision.
HOOPS AROUND THE CORNER
There’s plenty of basketball action for area fans this week with the Hardee’s Classic in Jonesborough and Sullivan East’s Food City event both in full swing.
And just a couple of weeks away is the Doubletree Round Ball Showcase at Science Hill. It will be held Dec. 9-10 and features a field of 14 teams, eight girls and six boys. Outside-the-area teams include boys and girls teams from Bearden, Farragut, Knoxville Webb and Morristown East.
There are 14 games scheduled over the course of two days.