BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome.
The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day of the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
“This has been a very emotional day,” Dyer said. “I didn’t leave East High School. I left retirement to coach again and East High School is my home. These young men have bought into what I want them to do and gritty is a great way to describe this win.”
West Ridge senior Wade Witcher was the hero as he made the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 second left with the Wolves trailing by one point. Witcher ended the night with 26 points.
“Wade made big shots all night,” Dyer said. “That’s what he does and he’s worked hard enough to when the time comes that he’s able to come through for us.”
The Wolves added on a couple of points at the end as Lakeway Christian’s coach was whistled for a technical foul.
“We just kept hanging around and we never let it get to double digits,” Dyer said. “We answered their runs every time.
Though Witcher will be remembered for his big shot at the end, Dawson Arnold got the Wolves back in the game by scoring 13 of his 21 in the final eight minutes.
Arnold was 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the period.
Avery Horne was also in double figures for West Ridge, notching 10.
“Early in the game, Dawson kind of short-armed a couple and I thought there were a couple of contacts where he just needs to go score anyways,” Dyer said. “Dawson can do that and I thought we did a great job of getting the ball where it needed to be.”
Shajai Jackson led the way for the Lions with a game-high 29. Malachi Jim-Lawson was also in double digits for Lakeway, netting 14.
“(Jackson) can play with anybody,” Dyer said. “(Lakeway) is an athletic team and this is a good, quality win for us. We just kept fighting the whole night.”
GIRLS
Clou
dland 48, Science Hill 41
The Lady Highlanders fell behind at the half after leading most of the way, but made up for it in the second.
“This was a pretty big win for us, especially being this early in the season,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “Science Hill is a well-coached team and they’re long and athletic. This was a good test for us.”
Cloudland shot an impressive 9-of-16 in the second half while holding Science Hill to a 6-of-23 showing. The offense also started working crisply for Cloudland as Izabella Christman and Ella Benfield continually hurt the Lady Hilltoppers coming off a high-ball screen and rolling to the bucket.
“Our post players played really well for us and we ran some stuff that was to our advantage,” Birchfield said. “We talked about a couple of things that we had to change at halftime — and both Izabella and Ella made some big plays in the third quarter to put us ahead.”
Christman and Benfield each finished the night with 17 while Saharra McKinney contributed 11.
Aniya Pace led Science Hill with 16.
GIRLS
Bearden 45, Daniel Boone 34
Holding a 19-16 halftime lead, Boone was standing its ground in an early-season rematch with the defending Class 4A state champs.
The Lady Bulldogs went on an 18-1 run to close out the third quarter and gain command of the game. Florida State commit Avery Treadwell scored 19 to show the way for Bearden.
Kyleigh Bacon and Lillie Walters each had eight points to lead the Lady Trailblazers.
BOYS
Sullivan East 68, Mountain Mission (Va.) 63
The home-standing Patriots controlled the game behind the steady scoring of Drake Fisher (18) and Tyler Cross (15).
East trailed at the end of the first quarter, but rallied for 23 markers in the second to gain a one-point advantage at the break (35-34).
Cliff Geshumba led the Challengers with 25 points while Imani Chacha netted 12. Abel Mesfin (11) and Alexanda Nyakemori (10) also finished in double digits for Mountain Mission.
GIRLS
Mountain Mission (Va.) 54, Unaka 41
The Lady Rangers were down 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and 31-7 at halftime, but rallied to cut the deficit to as few as 10.
Lyndie Ramsey scored 21 to lead Unaka, but it was all for naught as Anna Chacha scored 25 to lead Mountain Mission.
The Lady Challengers also had Gladness Peters scoring 19.
BOYS
Volunteer 57, Mountain Mission (Va.) 43
Andrew Knittel and Cason Christian each had 16 points to lead the Falcons to a second win at the Thanksgiving Classic in as many days.
Volunteer was able to stretch out a halftime lead in the fourth quarter with a 19-point outburst.
Kaab Dewit led the Challengers with 12 while Chacha and Mesfin each had 11.