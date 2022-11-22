BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome.

The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day of the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you