WR 1 (copy)

West Ridge’s Drew Hoover has been a force on the mound and at the plate this season.

 J.D. VAUGHN/Johnson City Press

Area pitchers may disagree after seeing another end result of a line drive, but Northeast Tennessee’s best hitter seems to have a college baseball future on the mound.

His resume certainly suggests he could excel in either role at the next level. During his senior season at West Ridge, Drew Hoover’s name is scattered throughout the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders: home runs, RBI, tops in batting average, wins, strikeouts.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you