Area pitchers may disagree after seeing another end result of a line drive, but Northeast Tennessee’s best hitter seems to have a college baseball future on the mound.
His resume certainly suggests he could excel in either role at the next level. During his senior season at West Ridge, Drew Hoover’s name is scattered throughout the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders: home runs, RBI, tops in batting average, wins, strikeouts.
It’s a culmination of a superb high school career that landed the left-handed senior a Division I deal with East Tennessee State.
For now, Hoover said he is taking things slowly as he tries to recover from a hamstring injury in time to help the Wolves make a postseason run.
“They said it was a grade-1 hamstring strain,” Hoover said. “We’re trying to watch it and get me back to 100%.”
THE STICK IS THERE …
Hoover is hitting .595, a sparkling number for a sport where .400 is considered very good.
He got to this point the old-fashioned way, playing since he was a kid and working to get better through the years.
“I started playing baseball when I was very young,” Hoover said. “As early as I can remember, I had my dad (Mike) coaching and my grandfather (David) coaching. I was always around the game.”
David was Dobyns-Bennett’s head coach from 1978-85. His sons, Mike and Rob, have both been high school head coaches.
“Growing up around those guys and all of them knowing their baseball, and having guys like that in my life definitely helped me become a better player,” Drew said. “They all bring something that’s great to have.”
Mike and Rob are still helping Drew as Mike is the Wolves’ head coach and Rob is an assistant.
“Dad is more about hitting and Rob is more about pitching, so I get the best of both worlds,” Hoover said.
Power isn’t Hoover’s forte. Line drives are.
“I’ve never been a home run hitter,” said Hoover, who still has three this year. “My approach is to barrel the ball and hit the gaps. I have a lot of confidence right now.”
… THE MOUND IS THERE …
When Hoover was a sophomore, he pitched Sullivan South to a region semifinal win over Greeneville in the school’s final year of baseball.
It was a watershed moment for Hoover.
“I didn’t start focusing on pitching until my sophomore year,” he said. “And pitching is where I really fell in love with the game. When we knocked Greeneville out of the region, I started thinking that pitching could come together for me. For us to go in there and beat them, it was really something special.”
These days Hoover is a polished pitcher who can consistently get the ball over the plate.
“I pride myself in being able to throw all three of my pitches for strikes,” Hoover said. “And if I get my off-speed pitches over the plate, it makes my fastballs that much better. This year I’ve had great command of my curveball.”
Command means different things to different levels of pitchers, and Hoover is constantly pushing himself to get better with it.
“Dad will tell you, I’m about perfection with my pitches,” Hoover said. “He tells me I don’t have to be perfect, but I try to make every pitch as perfect as it can be.”
The perfect pitches will come in handy next year and beyond as ETSU seems to have him ticketed for a future on the mound.
… AND THE GRADES ARE, TOO
Hoover isn’t getting short-changed in the classroom. He rocks a 4.0 GPA and owns a 26 on the ACT.
As of now he plans a future in finding ways to make sure the country keeps things moving.
“I want to go into supply chain management,” Hoover said.
INFLUENCES
When it comes to baseball, Hoover said his dad gets top billing.
“I’ve always played for him,” Hoover said. “Everybody gets the stereotype about the coach’s son. But you can ask anybody, he has been harder on me than anybody. It formed me into the player I am today.”
Hoover also mentioned his uncle Rob along with Anthony Richardson, his head coach at South, and South/West Ridge assistant Travis Rasnake as big influences on his career.
“They helped me almost as much as anybody, in baseball and also in life,” Hoover said. “They’re great people and they taught me so much.”
FINISHING THE YEAR
Hoover said he knows West Ridge will have to play well to push things deep into the postseason.
“We will have to play some good games,” Hoover said. “Our margin for error is small, but we are definitely capable.”