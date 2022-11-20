BRISTOL — In a little over a month, high school basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament.
The event has long been one of the premier prep showcases in the country, and this year is no exception with out-of-state teams coming from North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.
Before the ball is tipped, the drawing took place Sunday at the West State Street Arby’s, as local teams picked who their first-round foes would be.
The first to draw was Gate City, which is back in the tournament for the first time since 2019. Head coach John-Reed Barnes and the Blue Devils will face Christ School out of Arden, North Carolina, in the tournament’s first game on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m.
The Greenies won the 2011 edition of the Arby’s.
“It’s awesome to be back in it and we get to play in front of local fans,” Barnes said. “It’s an awesome experience and the atmosphere is great.
“Every team in this tournament is good, so when you reach into that bucket, it’s like picking your poison.”
Defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett drew North Mecklenburg out of North Carolina. The Vikings won the tournament in 2014 and 2017 while finishing runner-up in 2019.
Host Tennessee High drew Georgia 7A state champion Norcross. Class 3A defending state champion Greeneville drew 2016 Arby’s champ Trinity out of Louisville.
Twin Springs was last to draw and drew Westminster Academy out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“We’re excited to be back in it,” Titans coach Ty Webb said. “It’s a chance for our guys to come play in one of the best tournaments in the country. (Westminster Academy) has a lot of size and that’s been an issue with us over the years. We’ll go out there and compete as hard as we can, though.”
Some other intriguing first-round matchups include Knox Fulton taking on pre-tournament favorites Myers Park of North Carolina and West Catholic Prep of Philadelphia meeting newcomer Madison-Ridgeland Academy of Mississippi.
“This year’s tournament is pretty loaded,” longtime tournament director Richard Ensor said. “Most of the good players we saw last year were seniors. Most of the good player’s we’ll see this year are sophomores and juniors. There’s one player coming in that’s one of the top 15 juniors in the country.”
The last local team to win the event remains Science Hill in 1999.
Last year’s third-place finish by Greeneville was the highest finish for a local team since Science Hill was also third in 2005.