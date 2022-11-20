McMeans completing bracket

Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans places his squad on the bracket against Norcross (Ga.) on Sunday at the drawing for the 39th Arby’s Classic.

 TANNER COOK/Johnson City Press

BRISTOL — In a little over a month, high school basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament.

The event has long been one of the premier prep showcases in the country, and this year is no exception with out-of-state teams coming from North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.

