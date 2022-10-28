ERWIN — Both Unicoi County and Johnson County knew before their Region 1-3A football matchup on Friday night at Gentry Stadium that they were playoff bound.
The elephant on the field was that the loser of the contest would have to travel to take on Alcoa (9-1), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, in the first round of next week’s TSSAA state playoffs.
Using a suffocating defense, the Blue Devils made sure they would have other travel arrangements. Unicoi held the Longhorns (2-8, 1-3) to under 100 yards of total offense and scored an impressive 24-0 victory.
“I was pleased with the team tonight,” said Unicoi coach Drew Rice. “Our defense stood out. We sputtered a little on offense in the second half, but all in all I was proud of our guys. It was Senior Night, and we sent those guys out with a win.”
The Blue Devils (8-2, 2-2) earned the No. 3 seed in Region 1 and will travel to Gatlinburg-Pittman (9-1) next week in the opening round of the playoffs. G-P edged Pigeon Forge 21-20 to get the No. 2 seed in Region 2.
Nehemiah Edwards notched his 30th rushing touchdown of the season when he blasted into the end zone from a yard out to put Unicoi on top 7-0 with 2:04 left in the opening quarter.
Unicoi sophomore defensive back Garrett Sellars picked off the first of his two interceptions on the night and put the Blue Devils back in business at the Johnson County 22-yard line. Four plays later, Mason Hensley scored on a 1-yard run and the lead was increased to 14-0.
After forcing the Longhorns (2-8, 1-3) to punt on their next possession, Sellars hauled in a pass from Ty Engle, slipped two tackles and cruised 18 yards for a TD and a 21-0 Unicoi advantage.
Esteban Mendoza booted a 40-yard field goal as time ran out in the second quarter for what would be the final margin of victory.
Sellars credited his teammates for his outstanding night.
“The defensive line put the pressure on their quarterback and that allowed me to get those interceptions,” said Sellars, who has seven picks on the season. “Right now, we feel good about how we’re playing, and we just want to keep this thing going.”
Edwards finished with 82 yards rushing on 20 carries.