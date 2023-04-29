Jake Carson set the standard on and off the football field.
The Dobyns-Bennett quarterback was honored as the Mountain Empire Chapter National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete of the Year during a Saturday awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel.
He is also one of only 60 players across the country to be named to the National Football Foundation’s “Team of Distinction” where he will be honored both at the local NFF display at MeadowView Convention Center and the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Carson completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,026 yards and 39 touchdowns over his high school career. He was named Region 1-6A offensive player of the year, but was emotional with all the NFF award entails, which also took into account his outstanding academic record with a 4.25 GPA.
“It means a lot to be a kid who started playing football in the seventh grade to now being in the national hall of fame,” Carson said. “To be here with all these great players across the area, I’ve seen their highlights, their twitter and it’s an honor to be in the same company.”
There were 15 players who received scholar-athlete awards.
Besides Carson, the list included: Gage McKinney from Cloudland, Ben Shrewsberry from Daniel Boone, Chase Schroeck from David Crockett, Nate Stephens from Elizabethton, Brady Quillen from Greeneville and Levi Lunsford from Hampton, whose brother Jerry won Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2016.
Others included: Bronson Norman from Happy Valley, Grinnan Walker from Johnson County, Corbin Haynes from North Greene, Hunter Burkey from South Greene, Evan Bedwell from Tennessee High, Landon Ramsey from Unaka, Ethan Turner from West Greene and Kayden Puck from West Ridge.
Carson, who plans to study biochemistry as a student-athlete at Centre (Ky.) College, reflected on the honor of being part of the Indians’ program with its long history of success and his role as starting quarterback the last two seasons.
He joined 2015 D-B graduate Josh Holt as winners of the NFF's top honor.
“You have a reputation to uphold and standards you have to meet,” Carson said. “I was trying to replace a kid (Zane Whitson) who was an all-state quarterback. I really took this past offseason, focused on myself and my teammates and had a good senior year.”
He did that with 1,818 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against five interceptions in leading the Indians to an 8-3 record. Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian talked about how Carson also set an example in the classroom and with his community service.
Carson took many AP, dual-enrollment and upper-level honor courses. He scored a 32 on the ACT and was a member of the National Honor Society. He also participated in clothes and food drives with the Beta Club.
“We talked about the things he’s accomplished on the football field, but today is what it’s really about. He's a great young man, so well-rounded,” Christian said. “The quarterback is the leader of the team and one everybody looks up to. You see all the things that are important to him on and off the field. He’s very deserving of this.”
LEGENDS HONORED
Three figures were inducted into the 2023 Legends class. It was led by “Big Ed” Cifers who played at D-B and later in three major bowls at Tennessee before five seasons in the NFL with the Redskins and Bears.
Todd Collins played at Jefferson County and later was a national champion at Carson-Newman. He went on to play in Super Bowls with the Rams and Patriots over an eight-year NFL career.
Randy Sanders played at Morristown East and Tennessee before a coaching career which saw him win national championships as offensive coordinator with the Vols and Florida State.
Sanders coached No. 1 NFL draft picks Peyton Manning and Jameis Winston. He served as ETSU head coach from 2018-21, leading the Bucs to two Southern Conference championships and a school record 11 wins his final season.
COACH AND OFFICIAL AWARDS
Ken Green, who served as head coach at Daniel Boone High School from 1972-2001, was the recipient of the John Robert Bell Award named after the former ETSU coach. The football field at Boone was named after Green in 2016.
Some of Green’s former players including current athletic director Danny Good and football coach Jeremy Jenkins were on-hand to see the coach honored.
Lynn Griffith received the Jim Cradic Award which is given to one who has made a major positive impact on the Region 1 officials. In a two-decade plus on-field career, he helped officiate the 2000 state championship game. Since 2010, Griffith has served as a TSSAA football and basketball supervisor.