KINGSPORT — David Crockett displayed plenty of fight Tuesday night, but Dobyns-Bennett ultimately showed that the Big 5 Conference boys basketball championship still runs through the Model City — claiming a 74-59 win in an early-season battle for supremacy at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
In the girls game, Crockett led throughout in a 49-41 win over the Lady Indians.
D-B floor leader Brady Stump proved too much to handle in the nightcap, knocking down three 3-point jumpers and continuously getting to the hole for driving layups and a game-high 23 points.
“I’ve got to thank my teammates for spacing out to give me lanes to drive,” Stump said. “They create shots for me and I have to give them all the credit.”
The 5-foot-9 left-hander had lots of support, including the 17-point outing of fellow senior guard Jonavan Gillespie, who bagged three 3-point bombs as well.
“He’s one of the top shooters in East Tennessee,” Stump said of his backcourt mate. “So when I drive I’m always looking for him because I know he’ll hit it.”
The defending state champion Indians (12-8, 3-0) received an 11-point outing from Dante Oliver as he works to regain form from a month-long arm injury. The 6-5 senior made three 3s and passed well all evening.
In addition, hard-working senior Charlie McHugh scored 11 points and 6-6 senior Eli Day looked good early, scoring all eight of his points in the first quarter as the Tribe ran out to a 23-15 advantage at the initial stop.
“I feel like they (McHugh and Day) are stepping up and now we’ve got Dante back and we’re all learning and starting to play together,” Stump said. “I just look forward to the rest of the season.”
Behind the steady offensive work of Colin Beason, who scored 16 of his 17 points in the first half, Crockett (10-11, 2-1) trailed 36-33 at halftime and was still down by just 45-42 when D-B scored the last six points of the third quarter to assume a 51-42 edge with eight minutes to play.
Stump and McHugh both turned in three-point plays and Gillespie nailed a 20-foot jumper, and the lead had grown to 60-42 with 5;29 left in the game.
“They’re a good team,” said Stump, whose perimeter defense shined as well. “I just felt like in the second half we started to come together and we stopped them from driving and getting putbacks.
“Coach (Chris Poore) got onto us at halftime about boxing out. Once we started doing that better we started to get a good lead.”
Brody McGuire hit three 3s and scored 20 points, including 15 in the final period, to pace the Crockett offense.
LADY PIONEERS ROLL
The Lady Pioneers picked up a key conference road win, getting out to an early lead and maintaining control throughout.
Crockett led 11-6 after one period and 27-19 at halftime en route to its victory.
Brylee Tullock scored a game-high 20 points for the Pioneers (16-4, 2-1), who also got a nice 15-point outing from Aaliyah Story.
Dobyns-Bennett was paced by the 14-point effort of Hannah Frye. Caroline Hill scored 10 points for the last-place Lady Indians (7-14, 0-3).