KINGSPORT — David Crockett displayed plenty of fight Tuesday night, but Dobyns-Bennett ultimately showed that the Big 5 Conference boys basketball championship still runs through the Model City — claiming a 74-59 win in an early-season battle for supremacy at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

In the girls game, Crockett led throughout in a 49-41 win over the Lady Indians.

