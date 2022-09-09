Dobyns-Bennett was already the favorite over David Crockett when the 2022 football schedule was released.
The Indians (3-0), No. 7 in the latest AP Class 6A poll, are even more of a favorite now. They have the home-field advantage after the game had to be moved to Kingsport because of the ongoing delay with new lights installed at the Pioneers’ home field.
However, the biggest hurdle for Crockett (2-1) isn’t location when the game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium. It’s a talented Indians team which has outscored its first three opponents by a combined 100 points.
“As a coach, you think about all the meat you’ve left on the bone, but we have played well,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian said. “We’ve done a lot of good things, but there are things we need to clean up.
“The other teams pay their coaches to try to confuse us, but our offense with coach (Chris) Thacker has done an amazing job. His offense is complex, but when you know what you’re listening for, it’s simple to our guys.”
D-B OFFENSE VS. CROCKETT DEFENSE
Senior quarterback Jake Carson has been efficient and effective for the Indians. Last week in a 42-14 win over Morristown East, he hit six different receivers with three of them — Hayden Russell, Rome Pruitt and Dakari Dixon — scoring touchdowns.
Carson has thrown for 621 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions through the first three games.
“Jake has done a good job. His stats prove that,” Christian said. “He’s so smart and he understands our concepts, who has leverage, who is the most off defender. He goes through a mini progression and gets the ball out where it needs to be.”
D-B is still doing the running back by committee, but it’s been working. Six different running backs — Peyton Franklin, Brayden Simpson, Andrew Myers, Peyton Brooks, Hayden Jobe and Eli Wallace — combined for 140 rushing yards and three more touchdowns against the Hurricanes.
“Offensively they do such a good job of giving you multiple formations, exchanges, shifts, and pre-snap motions,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “A lot of times, teams with those movements will make the defense get their eyes in a bad spot and that’s where they hit you.
“It’s all about getting lined up correctly, then just playing your assignment. We did a good job of this during the first half last year, but had some missed alignments in the second half and they took advantage.”
Crockett completely shut down Letcher Central (Ky.) in a 35-0 blowout, but had a hard time containing Morristown West’s talented running back Tison Johnson in a 31-9 loss. Still, the Indians know they will get the Pioneers’ best effort with hard-nosed linebacker Gabe Ferrell leading the way.
CROCKETT OFFENSE VS. D-B DEFENSE
The Indians are certainly aware of Lamarkus Dunn, the talented wide receiver and defensive back, who had nine catches for 187 yards in the Pioneers’ win over Letcher Central.
“He’s really good on both sides of the ball. You can tell the raw athleticism he has,” Christian said. “They do a good job of getting the ball in his hands and creating space for him.”
If Crockett quarterback Jake Fox has time in the pocket to find Dunn or Garrett Clark on the other side, it could create some problems for an Indians defense which does rely heavily on man coverage.
The big concern for Crockett is keeping the guys up front blocked, whether it’s trying to throw the ball or to get Jaevon Emile free to run the ball. Nick McVey, Chris Harris and Myers have two sacks apiece for the Indians.
“Defensively, they are really aggressive,” Chandley said. “They play extremely hard and their defensive line really gets after you. On the outside, it’s up in your face, man coverage. They put those guys out on an island and trust them to stop people.”
ALL-TIME SERIES
The Indians have won all seven previous meetings between the schools with the closest game a 17-6 D-B victory in 2009.
Linebacker Rusty Clark finished with 16 tackles that night, while Sean Seabolt made 10 tackles and had an interception.
Last year, the Indians won 35-7 although the Pioneers stayed close the first 2½ quarters.
“A lot of our kids who play this year played significant minutes in that game last year where we hung around for three quarters,” Chandley said. “We need to make a few more plays, match their physicality, and play four quarters.”