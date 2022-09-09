Dobyns-Bennett was already the favorite over David Crockett when the 2022 football schedule was released.

The Indians (3-0), No. 7 in the latest AP Class 6A poll, are even more of a favorite now. They have the home-field advantage after the game had to be moved to Kingsport because of the ongoing delay with new lights installed at the Pioneers’ home field.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

