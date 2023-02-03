KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a pair of 34-point blowouts.
The defending Class 4A state champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big Five Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B routed Science Hill 59-25 in the girls’ contest.
It was a 20-2 run midway in the third and early in the fourth quarter that put the boys’ game completely out of hand.
Dante Oliver led the Indians (16-9, 7-0) with 22 points. Jonavan Gillespie added 16 and Charlie McHugh 14 , which included four 3-point baskets.
“We scored in spurts. Early, we got some easy baskets,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. “We got on those runs because of our defense tonight. We were moving the ball, getting some shots. We’re getting an identity with this team and where they fit in. We’ve found another threat with Charlie. He’s done a great job defensively all year, but he has become a good asset for us on both ends of the floor.”
Gillespie was able to make an array of shots. He also was able to distribute the ball and cause havoc on defense.
“It was fun to win the conference in style,” Gillespie said. “Everybody knows about our guards, but they’re leaving guys like Charlie open. Nobody knows he can shoot too, but we hope they keep on leaving him open.”
The Hilltoppers (4-21, 1-6) trailed 30-16 in the first half. Poor shot selection and a lack of fundamentals sank Science Hill in the second half.
Luke Guimond was the only Science Hill player in double figures with 12 points. Jaysahn Swartz managed eight.
“We lost our focus defensively and made some mistakes in the third quarter, which allowed the game to get out of hand,” Science Hill coach Jon Higgins said. “We made some bad decisions, careless with the basketball. I asked my coaches on the sideline, ‘How many times did we try to rebound with one hand or try to catch a skip pass with one hand and the ball goes out of bounds?’ Against a team like this, you can’t afford to make empty possessions where they go down and score.”
GIRLS Dobyns-Bennett 59, Science Hill 25
The Lady Indians (9-17) scored the last 13 points of the first half and went on another run of 20 straight points to earn their first Big 5 Conference victory of the season.
Caroline Hill had the hot hand, knocking down five 3-pointers in an 18-point effort. Hannah Frye matched her total.
Dobyns-Bennett coach Bill Francis believes the big win was a result of his team’s chemistry finally coming together and not rushing shots.
“We’ve got some trust in each other and we’ve learned that we don’t have to play so fast,” Francis said. “Smooth is not fast and we played smooth tonight. The thing is we’ve been a good enough defensive team all year. We’ve just not been patient and trusting on offense. We made some tweaks on offense and they’ve helped us.”
Kathryn Patton led the Lady ’Toppers (10-16) with 11 points.