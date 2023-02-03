KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a pair of 34-point blowouts.

The defending Class 4A state champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big Five Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B routed Science Hill 59-25 in the girls’ contest.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

