KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett had seven wrestlers who earned championships in Saturday’s TSSAA sectional individual wrestling tournament at Bearden.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class earned spots in next week’s Class AA state tournament, which will be held Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena in Franklin.

