KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett had seven wrestlers who earned championships in Saturday’s TSSAA sectional individual wrestling tournament at Bearden.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class earned spots in next week’s Class AA state tournament, which will be held Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena in Franklin.
Winning sectional titles for the Indians were Bryce Pulitzer (106), Mason Jakob (113), Titus Norman (126), Gavin Armstrong (132), Cannon Mullins (145), Max Norman (160) and Garret Crowder (220).
Kennedy Watterson (120), Ben Tucker (138), Nikolas Burke (182) took runner-up finishes.For Science Hill, earning titles were Chase Smalling (120) and Devon Medina (195).
Stiles Miller (113), James Beck (152) and Kiel Redford (285) each finished second.
For Daniel Boone, Michael Hughes finished third at 138 pounds.
The Indians easily won the team title with 263.5 points, topping second-place Maryville (152.5).
In Class A, David Crockett’s Colton Ferrell won the 170-pound title while Volunteer’s Evan Glass won the 113-pound championship.
Also for the Pioneers, Jake Ferrell (132) and Gabe Ferrell (182) posted runner-up finishes.
For Elizabethton, Gabe Miller finished second at 120 pounds. And for Sullivan East, Donavan Smith-Peters (138) and Dawson Jones (160) each finished second.
Tennessee High’s Eli Moore took second place at 126 pounds.
GIRLS
CORRYTON — The Region I tournament was held Friday night at Gibbs, where Science Hill qualified five of its seven wrestlers for the state tournament.
The Lady Hilltoppers produced three champions: Alex Costello in the 120-pound class, Ansley Reed at 126 and Sawyer Ward as a 138-pounder.
The top four in each weight kept their seasons going. Also moving on for Science Hill, which finished second in the team scoring with 121 points, are Judy Kennedi (third place, 107) and Kaeli Cross (fourth, 100).
Dobyns-Bennett boasted a trio of top-four finishers, including 100-pound class runner-up Alivia Ryan. Shanyia Bond placed third at 126 with Bailey Whitley, competing in the 107 class, adding a fourth-place effort.
Daniel Boone’s Sallie Lundy (152) made a fourth-place showing.
Gibbs emerged the team champion.
The state tournament is Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena.