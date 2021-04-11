KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett is keeping the Eastman Invitational trophy in Kingsport.
The Lady Indians rallied with five runs in the fourth inning to defeat Daniel Boone 6-5 in Sunday’s final of the 2021 softball tournament at Brickyard Park.
According to organizers, it was the first Eastman Invitational championship for Dobyns-Bennett, whose previous best finish in the hometown tournament was fourth.
D-B had to win four games against four quality opponents in Sullivan East, Morristown East, Tennessee High and Daniel Boone for the championship.
“All of our girls played hard and our pitchers were great,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “Over the tournament, Sophie Dean, Hannah Frye and Julianne Tipton all had multiple wins and pitched a bunch of innings.”
Frye was the winning pitcher in the final. She came in relief of Tipton, who pitched the first 3 1/3 innings.
For the Lady Indians, the tournament highlighted their improvement. They lost to Boone 10-0 in a mercy-rule game on March 22. Down 5-1 on Sunday, they came back with a determined effort to take the victory.
“We’re meshing right now,” Hubbard said. “Our center fielder made a catch up against the fence that robbed Boone of a home run. Then, we started hitting it. I’m still in shock.”
Boone had hit a pair of home runs earlier. Maci Masters was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, including a two-run shot in the third inning. Kyleigh Bacon, also 2-for-2, hit a solo homer earlier, and Camryn Sarvis scored twice.
But the big comeback in the fourth was highlighted by Makaila Collier’s bases-clearing triple. Tipton singled the next at-bat to score Collier for what proved to be the winning run.
Collier and Haigan Depew were each 2-for-2 at the plate. Tipton drove in two runs and Emma Allgood scored twice.
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Tennessee High 4
The Lady Indians scored all six runs in the first inning to beat their Big Seven Conference rivals in the semifinal round.
Allgood’s two-run single highlighted the inning. Tipton and Frye each came through with two hits. Frye was solid in the circle, giving up seven hits and four runs over five innings.
Ashley Worley and Victoria Ryan each had two hits to lead the Lady Vikings.
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Sullivan East 1
Julianne Tipton starred in the circle and at the plate to lead the Lady Indians over the Lady Patriots. Tipton scattered six hits over six innings. She had a two-run triple on the offensive end and Makaila Collier also drove in two runs. Savannah Hutchins had two hits including a double, while Frye had a triple and run scored.
Jillian Shackleford was 2-for-3 with the only run scored to lead Sullivan East. The Patriots lost a tough 3-2 decision to D-B the previous day despite the last 14 batters putting the ball in play.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Morristown East 1
Chloe Duncan drove in three runs, including a two-run double in the sixth inning, to lead the Lady Indians over the Lady Hurricanes for a second straight day.
Hutchins had the other RBI, while Hutchins scored two runs. Sophia Dean struck out five and allowed just three hits to earn the win.
Daniel Boone 7, David Crockett 2
One day before their Big Seven Conference showdown, the Lady ‘Blazers got the best of the Lady Pioneers in a five-inning game.
Batting leadoff, McKenna Dietz scored three times to lead the Boone offense. Kyleigh Bacon was 2-for-2 and Dannah Persinger drove in two runs. Audrey Moorhouse doubled and had a RBI, while Suzie Chatman had three strikeouts in the win.
Sisters Riley and Avery Hope scored for Crockett courtesy of a two-run double by Matty McKee.
Daniel Boone 17, Anderson County 2
The Lady ‘Blazers avenged a Saturday loss with a beatdown of the Lady Mavericks.
Savannah Jessee was 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and two runs scored. Maci Masters had four RBIs and scored three runs, while Emma Robinette also scored three times. Other leaders include Moorhouse going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Sarvis also with two runs. Josie Jenkins and Persinger each had two hits.
Maggie Hillman controlled action in the circle, giving up six hits over six innings.
Science Hill 11, Anderson County 7
The Lady ‘Toppers scored nine runs over the first two innings and belted out 14 hits overall to top the Lady Mavericks.
Jayden Salts went 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in four runs. Bree Presnell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Beth Pridemore had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Abigail Taylor had two hits, including a triple, and scored three times. Kendall Goines had two hits and Jannon Glaspie scored twice. Presnell was the winning pitcher.
Science Hill 6, Morristown East 2
Zoey Copper had two hits with two RBIs in the Science Hill victory. Taylor and Salts each had two hits that included a triple. Glaspie also finished 2-for-4 and Aniya Pace scored two runs.
Macon East 7, Unicoi County 3
The Lady Devils took an early lead before a big third inning propelled the Lady Knights past them.
Destiny Bridges had two hits and a RBI to lead Unicoi County. Samantha Chavez doubled and Caroline Podvin followed with a RBI single to give the Lady Devils a 3-1 lead before Macon East rallied.
