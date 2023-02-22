Elimination games rise to the forefront as region basketball action gets under way this weekend.
Region 1 quarterfinal contests are scheduled for Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys) with the district champions and runners-up playing host for games that are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Next week’s semifinal and championship action moves to the Tribe Athletic Complex in Kingsport (Class 4A), Elizabethton’s Treadway Gym (Class 3A), David Crockett’s gym in Jonesborough (Class 2A), and West Ridge’s gym in Blountville (Class 1A).
Tournaments run through March 1 for the girls and March 2 for the boys.
Here’s a brief look at each of the eight Region 1 events.
Class 4A
Despite finishing third in the district, defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett is the clear-cut favorite in this region — which has one of its weakest-ever fields, record-wise, as the eight teams have a combined record of 116-115.
However, the Indians are still in the state mix when they are playing at the top of their game. Their biggest challenger may be West Ridge, a team D-B defeated by 21 and 16 points this season.
Daniel Boone is 13-18, but the Trailblazers came within one point of winning the district title. Jamar Livingston — already the state’s leading scorer — has averaged 41 points over his last four games and totaled over 1,000 for the season.
Class 3A
Greeneville enters the mix as a potential disruptor to a strong District 1 group. The Greene Devils are the two-time defending state champions, and take a tenuous role as favorite.
The real question is which team is the biggest threat to the Greene Devils? Is it District 1 champion Volunteer, which lost three of its last four conference games before bouncing back in the postseason? What about Tennessee High, which had won eight in a row before stumbling in the district semifinals? Or is it Unicoi County, which appeared to have the district title in its grasp before Volunteer made a championship comeback?
Class 2A
Alcoa enters as a strong favorite. The Tornadoes have won 15 of 16 and haven’t lost to a Class 2A team all season.
South Greene is the biggest threat to Alcoa as the Rebels swept three games from a Chuckey-Doak team that was ranked in the state’s top 10 all season. Gatlinburg-Pittman could give South Greene a tough challenge in a potential semifinal matchup.
Class 1A
University High put itself in a good spot to reach the finals with its district championship upset of Hampton. But the Bulldogs still have the talent to win the region and enter as a razor-thin favorite.
North Greene’s upset loss to Unaka in the district's third-place game means the Huskies would need an upset of Hampton to get to the finals.
GIRLS
Class 4A
Only one thing seems certain about this tournament: Anything could happen.
Daniel Boone played two extremely close games this season against region quarterfinal opponent Morristown East. It wouldn’t be a shock for West Ridge or Morristown West to win, and Science Hill could beat Jefferson County if the Lady Hilltoppers are connecting from behind the arc.
And that leaves Sevier County at David Crockett, which is a battle of conference champions who didn’t get it done in the district.
So if all four quarterfinal matchups are in question, who knows what will happen in the semifinals and finals?
Give the favorite role to Daniel Boone, but it’s a razor-thin comfort zone.
Class 3A
Elizabethton is a clear-cut favorite. The Lady Cyclones are 12-0 against Class 3A competition this season, and they weren’t challenged in the district.
District 2 champion Greeneville seems to have the best chance at giving Elizabethton a tough game.
Class 2A
Gatlinburg-Pittman has a clean path to the finals, but the Lady Highlanders opponent could be tournament favorite Alcoa.
The Lady Tornadoes were upset by Pittman in the District 2 final, and they will likely have to contend with South Greene in the semifinals. The Lady Rebels enter with a 13-game winning streak.
Class 1A
Hampton is a very strong favorite. The Lady Bulldogs have been good all season and should be fine if they continue their typical play.
North Greene looks like the best bet to reach the finals, but Unaka is a sneaky dark horse.