KINGSPORT — It was like deja vu all over again.
Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett met for the third time this season on the soccer pitch and for the third straight time it was the same old song.
The Lady Hilltoppers, behind two goals from tournament MVP Meg Burleson, fashioned a stellar 4-0 victory to capture the District 1-AAA girls soccer championship on Thursday night at Indian Highland Park.
It marked the fourth straight district tournament crown for Science Hill (14-3-2), which earned the right to host a Region 1 semifinal on Tuesday. D-B (15-4-0) must travel on Tuesday to take on the District 2 champion.
Not only was this their third win of the season over the Lady Indians, but Science Hill also won all three matches by the same 4-0 score.
“It never gets old winning the tournament,” Burleson said. “Especially since it’s against our rival Dobyns-Bennett.”
Hannah Dawson got the Lady ’Toppers off to a fast start, scoring in the eighth minute of the contest. With an assist from Jada Baker, Dawson shot from a sharp angle and sailed the ball over D-B goalkeeper Hannah Frink for a 1-0 lead.
Baker set up Burleson five minutes later and suddenly Science Hill had jumped on top 2-0.
“D-B came out with a lot of passion and played a lot stronger against us tonight,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “I thought once we settled down and started sharing the ball, that led to the early goals.”
Burleson dashed any hopes the Lady Indians may have had of a comeback when she scored just one minute into the second half. The Lady Hilltoppers’ Elliott Riggs put the final nail in the coffin when she converted a penalty kick the 61st minute for an insurmountable 4-0 advantage.
Science Hill’s stingy defense, led by Marli Cevallos and Kayleigh Stocton, held D-B to just two on-goal shots — and they both came in the final minutes of the match.
“We changed our defensive formation in order to contain what D-B likes to do,” said Cevallos. “That was our whole focus tonight.”
D-B coach Tony Weaver did see some positives despite the outcome.
“The effort was there tonight and that’s all I could ask,” Weaver said. “The girls went out, played hard and competed. That’s what you want to see this time of year.”
