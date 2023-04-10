Tyner Simpson has waited long enough to compete for a TSSAA championship.
It seemed only fitting to have a postgame fireworks show after Monday’s win. Providence Academy has still yet to lose a district game in its inaugural Division II-A campaign. But the latest triumph was easily the sweetest, as the Knights defeated four-time state champion and TSSAA Spring Fling regular Christian Academy of Knoxville 8-5.
“Just really proud of the team,” said Simpson, a Piedmont College signee. “A lot of people don’t know what goes on behind the scenes. This group of guys that are my teammates, we work so hard. I wish the rest of Johnson City could see all the time we put in.”
But it’s a safe bet the rest of the state won’t overlook the Knights (12-4, 7-0 Division II-A District 1) now. Already ranked 10th in the latest TBCA Division II-A baseball poll, PA handed sixth-ranked CAK (15-4, 4-1) its first district loss since 2018.
While the slider became his favorite pitch over the offseason, Simpson kept the Warriors off-balance with his curveball and struck out eight. He went five innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits.
“The years prior … it’s just been like 25 games and the season is over, but to come into the TSSAA and start out 7-0 in conference play just gets me super pumped,” Simpson said. “We’ve got big goals on our mind.”
SLAMMING THE DOOR
Simpson assisted in the scoring too, hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning for a 4-1 lead.
Sophomore Aidan Sproles then delivered the shot which proved to be the difference — a one-out grand slam over the left-field fence to make it 8-1.
“Big time,” PA coach Jeff Reed said. “He’s a strong young man. He’s been working extremely hard, put a good swing on it.”
Nathan Eisfelder pitched the last two innings to record his second save of the year.
Sam Cecil’s two-out RBI double had helped CAK pull closer, and the Warriors loaded the bases in the sixth with the tying run at the plate and one out. Eisfelder struck out the next two batters to end the threat, the latter on a 3-2 breaking ball.
“That would’ve struck me out,” Reed said. “In these games, you have to make big-time pitches like that, and that was a big-time pitch.”
Eisfelder stranded two batters in the seventh with his third and final strikeout.
EARLY ADVANTAGE
Rinaldo Matti’s RBI single gave Providence Academy an early 1-0 lead, though the Knights did leave the bases loaded in the first.
But PA answered after Joey Sulish tripled in the tying run for the Warriors. Lucas Belcher put the Knights ahead 3-1 with his two-out single in the second inning, which drove in two runs.
Tine Bowman doubled, and Caleb Cross singled to round out PA’s six hits.
Christian Rosa went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Warriors, who had nine hits.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again at CAK Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m.