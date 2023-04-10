Tyner Simpson has waited long enough to compete for a TSSAA championship.

It seemed only fitting to have a postgame fireworks show after Monday’s win. Providence Academy has still yet to lose a district game in its inaugural Division II-A campaign. But the latest triumph was easily the sweetest, as the Knights defeated four-time state champion and TSSAA Spring Fling regular Christian Academy of Knoxville 8-5.

