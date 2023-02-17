BLOUNTVILLE — University High won its biggest boys basketball game of the year Friday night, outworking the opposition to claim a 52-41 decision over North Greene in semifinal play of the District 1-1A tournament at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The victory provided a measure of revenge for the Buccaneers, who lost twice to North Greene in the regular season. It also assured them of a Region 1-1A home game a week from today.
University High (17-12) will meet Hampton back here Tuesday night for the District 1-1A title.
Hampton, the Watauga Valley Conference regular-season champion, got a sparkling 36-point effort from Cadon Buckles and blasted Unaka 77-41 in last night's first game at West Ridge.
In the nightcap, the Bucs got after North Greene defensively and were quicker to the ball all evening, finally gaining control of a tight contest with an 11-2 run to end the third period.
University High displayed terrific energy with its switching man-to-man defense for 32 minutes and the effort simply was more than Jason Britton and the Huskies (18-13) could handle.
Britton, one of three finalists for Tennessee's Class 1 Mr. Basketball honors, scored 20 points, but the Bucs never did let the senior get into much of an offensive rhythm.
"We've lost to them twice this season in really close games," fifth-year University High coach Herman Rice said. "We felt like we had a good week of practice, and we told the kids that you just have to want it more than they do. Our guys came out and played like that tonight."
No one played harder or better defensively than A.J. Murphy, a junior who was a thorn in North Greene's side with his quickness and active hands.
"We always try to play good on defense and play hard, and we came out with the mindset that if we outhustled them we would win," the 5-foot-11 guard said. "I think we got it done."
COLE, BOYNEWICZ SHINE OFFENSIVELY
The game was tight throughout the first 20 minutes, University High leading 15-11 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime. North Greene held its largest advantage at 31-27 when the Bucs assumed control over the last five minutes of the third quarter.
Pete Boynewicz scored on a nice baseline move and a 17-foot jumper to tie the game at 31, before a 3-point jumper up top from Andrew Cole gave the Bucs the lead for good at 34-31.
Drew Finney worked for a bucket on a short bank shot and Murphy hit a pair of free throws to help the Bucs to a 38-33 edge with eight minutes remaining.
Cole scored with a 12-foot jumper off the dribble and followed with another 3-point bomb, and U-High's lead grew to a commanding 45-35 with 3:36 to play.
The Bucs salted the game away from there with excellent management of the basketball. University High committed just eight turnovers, while forcing 15 against North Greene.
Cole finished with 20 points to pace the winners, drilling three 3-point shots. Boynewicz contributed 14 points and knocked down two 3-pointers.
"Many of our contributors are sophomores and juniors who don't have a lot of tournament experience," Rice said. "So to come into this kind of environment — a great environment — and kind of lock down and make good decisions and take care of the lead when we got it in the second half, I'm really, really proud of them. They grew up a lot tonight."
HAMPTON TOO MUCH
The Bulldogs had little trouble with Unaka, especially with Buckles firing on all cylinders.
The senior guard, one of three finalists for this year's Class A Mr. Basketball Award, scored 18 first-half-points to push top-seeded Hampton (23-6) to a 43-19 advantage at intermission.
After fourth-seeded Unaka (6-23) opened the second half on a 10-2 run, Buckles heated up again and scored 14 points in the third quarter, which ended with the Bulldogs leading 67-32. He hit on 13 of 17 shots from the floor and made four of Hampton's seven 3-point jumpers.
Michael Anspaugh contributed 13 points to the cause for the polished Bulldogs.
Unaka, which will meet North Greene in Tuesday's third-place game, received a team-high 25 points from Landon Ramsey, who was the only Rangers' player to score in the first half.