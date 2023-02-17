basketball clip art

BLOUNTVILLE — University High won its biggest boys basketball game of the year Friday night, outworking the opposition to claim a 52-41 decision over North Greene in semifinal play of the District 1-1A tournament at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

The victory provided a measure of revenge for the Buccaneers, who lost twice to North Greene in the regular season. It also assured them of a Region 1-1A home game a week from today.

