ERWIN—Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 343 yards on 33 carries and scored a single-game, school-record seven touchdowns as Unicoi County rallied to beat Sullivan East 56-35 at Gentry Stadium on Friday night.

Edwards scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards. He also had one reception for 22 yards.

