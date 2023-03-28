Haigan Depew said she wasn’t looking for a round-tripper, but it accomplished her main objective.
Dobyns-Bennett’s senior outfielder cranked a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, breaking a tie and lifting the Lady Indians to a 4-2 softball win over rival Science Hill at the Lady Hilltoppers’ field Tuesday.
It was a much-needed Big Five Conference win for D-B, which was clipped by Daniel Boone on Monday. The Lady Indians (5-1) improved to 1-1 in league play.
For Science Hill, it was another tough loss as it fell to 4-9 overall. The Lady Hilltoppers, playing without injured standout hitter Maddie Diamond, are 1-1 in the conference.
THE BIG HIT
After Science Hill rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, Depew came up with a runner on third base and two outs.
“I was just trying to get the base runner on third in,” Depew said. “I wasn’t really trying to hit the home run. I was trying to help us win this game. I wanted it.”
But, still, it was a bomb.
“I didn’t even have to look at it,” Depew said. “I knew as soon as I hit it, it was gone.”
It was no surprise for Lady Indians’ head coach Andy Hubbard that Depew came through in the clutch.
“She’s the hardest-working blue-collar player that I’ve ever had,” Hubbard said. “I’m proud of her. It couldn’t happen to a better kid.”
GETTING THINGS TIED
Isabel Meeks doubled to put runners on second and third with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Madi Holstein came through with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1, and Kaylee Pickering tied the game with another sac fly.
EARLY LEAD
Dobyns-Bennett struck early, pushing two runs across the plate in the top of the first inning.
After a walk, Hannah Frye slapped a single to put runners on the corners with one out. With two outs, Sophie Dean got the Tribe hit an RBI single. That was followed by Catie Zani’s RBI single to give the Lady Indians a 2-0 edge.
IN THE CIRCLE
Dean got the starting nod, working a strong four innings. She allowed three hits with no walks and struck out two batters.
Hannah Frye worked a pair of innings and was credited with the win. Julianne Tipton finished up for the save.
For Science Hill, pitcher Isabel Meeks bounced back from a tough first inning, and locked the Lady Indians down for the next five innings. But she needed one more out in the seventh.
She finished with a complete game, allowing just five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Lora Wilgus paced the Science Hill attack with two hits.
“We have a monkey on our back right now,” Science Hill head coach Megan Harmon said. “We’re not doing a lot of the little things the way I know they can. And that’s what frustrates me as a coach. We’re leaving too many runners on base. We’re not executing the small ball game like I would like. And we’re just not getting timely hits.”