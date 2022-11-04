GRAY — Ben Shrewsbury started the night with a record- setting kick and the Daniel Boone defense provided three scores for a record-setting victory Friday night at Nathan Hall Stadium.
Shrewsbury booted a record 54-yard field goal for Boone’s first score. Mikey Ramirez and Tyler Alford added interception returns for touchdowns in the Trailblazers’ 37-15 victory over Halls in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.
The undefeated Trailblazers set a school record with their 11th win of the season. Shrewsbury wasn’t finished, connecting on a 38-yard field goal for Boone’s second score. He later hit a 48-yard punt that put the ball at Halls’ 1-yard line and led to a safety.
“Defense and special teams have set the pace for us all year,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Defensively, we did a good job of setting the tone at the line of scrimmage. We had some kids step up in positions they hadn’t played all year — Alford being our dime back and (Sam) Witherspoon subbing at linebacker for Hagen (Edwards). We played with a light box all night to take away their big-play stuff and our defensive line really controlled it.”
With the defense dominating, Ramirez picked off a pass by Halls quarterback Amari Lethgo and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. The safety for a tackle in the end zone, also led to a short field and another Boone score for a 23-7 lead at halftime.
“They ran that play a couple of times. He threw it a little short and I came down on it,” Ramirez said. “I had some great blocks from Luke Scott and Ty Nance. It was everybody, not just me. We’re a good football team and we play together. We’re just a unit.”
Ramirez certainly did his part with a quarterback sack, multiple tackles and a deflection.
The Red Devils (2-9) briefly took the lead 7-6 in the second quarter when Nolan Faust returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six by Ramirez gave the ’Blazers a lead they would never relinquish. Luke Jenkins added a two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.
After the safety, Daniel Boone scored in the final minute of the half on a three-yard touchdown run by Aiden Riner. It was a productive performance for Riner, who finished with 114 rushing yards despite sitting out most of the second half.
Daniel Boone added more distance by scoring on the first possession of the second half. The Trailblazers went 64 yards on eight plays, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Brogan Jones.
Alford provided another defensive score early in the fourth quarter when he picked off a Lethgo pass at the 30-yard line and weaved his way to the end zone. Halls finally got an offensive score when Lethgo connected with Camden Johnson on a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Shrewsbury often put Halls in a bad position with his kickoffs into the end zone and his punts pinning the Devils deep in their own territory.
“Our weapon is 99. He hits the long and shorter field goals, punts them on the inch line and we get the safety,” Coach Jenkins said. “The first undefeated regular season and the first 11-win team in school history…. To score twice on pick-sixes and a safety, it’s somebody new every week.”
About his record-setting field goal and timely punts, Shrewsbury said, “I hit that one real good. It’s the best kick I’ve had all season. My snapper Henry Hamlin does a great job getting me the ball and I get it off. Then, our punt team does such a great job recovering my punts.”
NEXT UP
Daniel Boone will host Knox Central, a 21-14 winner over Tennessee High, next Friday at 7 p.m.