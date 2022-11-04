GRAY — Ben Shrewsbury started the night with a record- setting kick and the Daniel Boone defense provided three scores for a record-setting victory Friday night at Nathan Hall Stadium.

Shrewsbury booted a record 54-yard field goal for Boone’s first score. Mikey Ramirez and Tyler Alford added interception returns for touchdowns in the Trailblazers’ 37-15 victory over Halls in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

