Happy Valley’s defense rose to the occasion in big-time moments Friday night.
The Warriors used some timely defensive plays to take a 22-14 victory over Cloudland in the season-opening football contest on Warrior Hill.
Happy Valley’s defense rose to the occasion in big-time moments Friday night.
The Warriors used some timely defensive plays to take a 22-14 victory over Cloudland in the season-opening football contest on Warrior Hill.
HV stopped Cloudland at the goal line on fourth-and-goal in the closing minutes of the first half, then forced a Highlander fumble inside at the HV 7 early in the fourth quarter to keep the tide in the Warriors’ favor.
The defenses controlled the game in the first half.
Both teams forced three-and-outs to open the game, and Cloudland got a defensive play as Cayden Clarke jumped in front of an HV pass for an interception midway through the quarter. The Highlanders, however, were unable to take advantage of the opportunity.
HV used a fourth-down stop deep in Cloudland territory to set up the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter as Reagan Ensor scored on a 1-yard run to cap a six-play, 29-yard drive.
Ensor finished the game 9-of-11 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Cloudland looked to answer as Gage McKinney put the his team in scoring position, but the HV defense stood tall at the goal line with just over a minute left in the half — enabling the Warriors to take a 6-0 lead into the locker room.
McKinney totaled a game-high 127 yards on 13 carries.
The offenses found some traction in the third quarter.
The Warriors opened the half with a 6-play scoring drive that ended when Ensor hit Cole Deakins for a 39-yard pass, and the duo converted the two-point conversion.
Kyle Birchfield answered for Cloudland on the ensuing drive as he escaped for a 33-yard TD.
HV pushed the lead to 22-6 after three quarters when Joseph Sowards caught an Ensor pass for a 10-yard score.
The ‘Landers quickly moved into HV territory, but the Warriors forced a fumble to end a 6-play, 54-yard drive.
After the Cloudland defense got a stop late in the game, Camden Peppers and Clarke connected for a 22-yard touchdown. The Warriors recovered the onside kick to secure the win.
Sowards finished with 12 carries for 65 yards, while adding three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Deakins had three catches for 48 yards.
Clarke had three catches for 79 yards and a score for Cloudland, while Peppers went 4-of-9 passing for 88 yards.
Birchfield had 58 yards rushing on 12 carries.
As a team, Cloudland outgained HV 268-115.
Happy Valley is set to travel to Chuckey-Doak next Friday night, while Cloudland will open region play against Unaka at Orr Field.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.