Daniel Boone’s “COVID bunch” has yet to miss the TSSAA state softball tournament — when it’s taken place.
So far, the 2020 coronavirus cancellation has been the only thing to keep this Lady Trailblazer senior class from Murfreesboro.
Since then, Daniel Boone has been to Spring Fling twice, and all four seniors have signed to play college softball. Ninth-year coach Jeremy Jenkins kept it simple when describing his class of 2023, using one particular word.
“Toughness,” he said. “They’re tough kids who come to work hard every day. They’ve gotten a lot of accolades, and they’ve really worked their tails off to get those, played a ton of travel ball. You get out of it what you put into it.”
Winners of 11 straight games and 16 of their last 17, Boone (25-7-2) has already clinched the No. 1 seed for the District 1-4A tournament.
BOONE BLASTER’S LAST RUN
Virginia Tech signee Maci Masters, the two-time reigning Johnson City Press/Times News Sweet 16 player of the year, might not equal her state-record 25 home runs from last season, which also ranked No. 7 on the all-time national list.
But don’t be fooled. Even with opposing teams trying to pitch around her, Masters still leads Northeast Tennessee in home runs with 11 and RBIs with 44. She’s also scored 31 times herself, just three shy of the team high.
“She’s had her fair share of intentional walks,” Jenkins said. “She’s not going to chase a lot of stuff. Very disciplined at the plate for the most part.”
PICK YOUR POISON
Even when teams put Masters on first, they’re still facing one of the area’s best lineups.
Kayleigh Quesinberry and Audrey Moorhouse are both bound for Johnson University, with catcher Korie Thompson having committed to Tennessee Wesleyan.
Not only does Quesinberry own a 10-3 overall record with a 1.72 ERA, she’s also tied with junior Kyleigh Bacon in home runs (5). Moorhouse has stolen 10 bases and scored 25 runs this season.
Sophomore Riley Croley leads NET in runs scored with 34, and her .521 batting average is sixth-highest in the area.
Bacon also ranks second in NET with her 33 RBIs. Josie Jenkins is batting .500, while fellow junior Anna Richardson is hitting .375 to accompany 10 stolen bases and 26 runs scored.
“This time of year, when you get runners on, you’ve got to hit,” Jenkins said.
DEFENSE RULES THE POSTSEASON
Quesinberry isn’t alone in her pitching success. Sophomore Ava Saul currently owns a 10-2 record, including 4-0 in conference play, with a 2.01 ERA. And that’s on top of her .400 batting average.
Freshman Kayla Osborne, who leads NET with her 0.41 ERA, is 4-1 in the circle with Katie Sparks also owning a win this season.
“Our pitching has really been the key to us, and then our defense behind that has been playing really solid,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got to be playing our best ball going into the tournament, and we feel like we’re playing as well as we have been all year.”
Boone seeks its fifth state tournament trip in program history this season.
Only one Daniel Boone team has finished higher at Spring Fling than last year’s third-place squad — the 2012 Class AAA state runner-up Lady Blazers.