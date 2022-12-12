WR-GC

West Ridge’s Parker Leming goes up for a shot against Gate City on Saturday. The Wolves and other area teams are trying to sharpen their performances with tough early season non-conference competition.

 Cheryl Gray

November and December have become the settings for science-lab time in area high school basketball.

Teams experiment with different formulas in different atmospheres as coaches try to get things just right for January and February — and if the mix is up to par, for March as well.

