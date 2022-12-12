November and December have become the settings for science-lab time in area high school basketball.
Teams experiment with different formulas in different atmospheres as coaches try to get things just right for January and February — and if the mix is up to par, for March as well.
This approach has gone on for quite some time, but things are more evident these days. And it’s more important to take December basketball with a grain of salt, especially when it comes to win-loss records.
With the TSSAA moving to four classifications for the sport, each of the area conferences shrunk to five teams. There used to be twice as many teams in the largest classification. The Class AAA league housed anywhere from seven to 10 teams for many years.
The new five-team leagues mean only eight conference games are played for each team. And while the Three Rivers Conference has played three league games to date, the vast majority of area conference contests will be played in January — with 61 of 76 league battles set for that month.
Therefore, coaches can slow walk their teams to a certain degree. With no league significance, an early loss loses its fizz almost as soon as the game is over. Coaches write it off to playing a tough schedule and getting better, which is true and a good approach for conference preparation.
Playing a tough schedule is a good strategy because an unexpected December win can do wonders for a team’s confidence. Or in the case of Science Hill’s girls, taking the expected No. 1 team in the state into overtime helps confidence even in a loss.
When Jan. 6 rolls around, games will begin to take on a new meaning. And early season lab work will be revealed — positive or negative.
BIG-
NAME TARGET
Numerous media outlets reported recently that Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy has targeted Jason Witten to take over as the school’s head football coach. Witten, who played at Elizabethton and later starred at the University of Tennessee and with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, is the head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas.
Witten led Liberty Christian to 10 wins this season, an eight-win improvement over 2021, and into the second round of the Texas state playoffs.
Lipscomb lost head coach Trent Dilfer — a former Super Bowl winning quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens — to the University of Alabama Birmingham, and apparently it wants to make another splash hire. The Mustangs won the TSSAA Division II Class AA state title this season, defeating Christ Presbyterian Academy 42-0 in the finals.
BEARDEN GIRLS
Defending Class AAA state champion Bearden, which would likely be ranked No. 1 in the state if the polls came out Monday, has feasted on Northeast Tennessee teams this season.
Of the Lady Bulldogs’ 11 wins, six have come against area teams. They defeated Daniel Boone twice, Volunteer, Dobyns-Bennett, Elizabethton and Science Hill.
And Bearden isn’t finished with its local schedule. The Lady Bulldogs will play Greeneville on Friday while repeating matchups against Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett on Dec. 21-22.
THE WEEK AHEAD BOYS
Dobyns-Bennett gets a home rematch against Volunteer on Friday. The Falcons upset the Indians 57-55 on Nov. 29 in Church Hill.
Volunteer is off to an 8-3 start this year while the Indians have posted a 5-4 record against tough competition. …
Science Hill has a rematch against Unicoi County on Tuesday. The Blue Devils walked out of the Hilltoppers’ gym with a 63-52 win in their meeting on Nov. 29. …
West Ridge and Tennessee High tip it off again, meeting in Bristol on Friday. The Vikings won the first game, 56-42, on Dec. 2.
GIRLS
David Crockett gets a rematch Tuesday against the only team it has lost to this season as the Lady Pioneers travel to meet South Greene, which won 64-56 on Nov. 29. …
Dobyns-Bennett has road games against two of the best Class 3A teams on this end of the state with Greeneville on Tuesday and Elizabethton on Thursday.