The showdown is set for the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament championship.

Defending tournament champion David Crockett, a 7-time winner of the Hardee’s Classic, will take on 5-time Hardee’s champ Unicoi County in Saturday’s title game set for 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

