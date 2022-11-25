The showdown is set for the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament championship.
Defending tournament champion David Crockett, a 7-time winner of the Hardee’s Classic, will take on 5-time Hardee’s champ Unicoi County in Saturday’s title game set for 7:30 p.m.
The tournament-host Pioneers defeated South Greene 58-38 in Friday’s late semifinal after the Blue Devils dispatched Providence Academy, 69-48, in an earlier semifinal.
Leading by two, Crockett opened the second quarter with a 12-1 run on its way to a 33-18 halftime advantage. Reagan Cash led the Pioneers’ efforts with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.
“The key was keeping them off the boards,” David Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “They play three guys 6-(foot)-5 plus who are on the floor at all times. I told the guys before the game to keep them off the boards and we would have a chance because I thought our offense would be good enough to score. Defensively, we had to get a lot of stops and we were able to slow them down.”
Gavin Pearce totaled 12 points in the Crockett victory. With a balanced attack, Kolby Jones scored eight points, while Colin Beason and Jacob Arnold each had seven points and three assists. Bradley Gouge grabbed six rebounds.
“I’m proud of how our guys played so hard,” Connell said. “We had a great crowd and now we’ve got a big ballgame tomorrow night against Unicoi. What Reagan is doing is impressive for a sophomore, but all the kids are buying in and playing hard all the time.”
Conner Marshall was the only South Greene player in double figures with 13 points. TJ Buckner was the next with seven.
Unicoi County 69, Providence Academy 48
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 16-2 lead and raced to the semifinal win over the Knights.
They led 32-15 at the half despite star players Grant Hensley and Lucas Slagle having just a combined five points. Nothing to worry about as they ended with 10 and eight points, respectively.
Unicoi County showed its depth as Eli Johnson scored 16 points, Kolby Jones had 13 and Jackson Simmons ended with nine.
It was on the defensive end where the Blue Devils truly excelled in the first half.
“The energy level we came out with tonight was a different level than we’ve seen this year,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “I thought defensively and on the boards, we did as well as we could in the first half. We had different guys step up as Kolby Jones and Eli Johnson shot it well. Garrett Sellers made a big shot before the half.
“That’s what makes this team special is we have different guys who can do that on any given night.”
Sam McAllister tallied 12 points to lead Providence Academy. Isaiah Peters-Daniels and Luke Gilmer each had 10 points.
North Greene 74, Unaka 58
Jason Britton pumped in 30 points as the Huskies got the best of their Watauga Valley Conference rivals in a consolation semifinal.
Sam English aided North Greene’s cause with 14 points. Luca May totaled 10 and Ben McLain had nine in the victory.
Mason Wilson hit five shots from 3-point range and finished with 18 points to lead the Rangers. Marcus Shomaker tallied 14 points and Landon Ramsey, in his first game back after football season, scored nine.
Chuckey-Doak 77, Happy Valley 51
The Black Knights took control in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half to down the Warriors.
Cadin Tullock, the quarterback during football season, showed off his skills on the basketball court with 26 points. Christian Derry, a 6-foot-8 post, dominated inside for 16 points, and Brock Rush came through with 14 points.
Dakota Grindstaff knocked down four shots beyond the 3-point line to lead Happy Valley with 14 points. James Murray was next high scorer with nine.
GIRLS
Providence Academy 75, Johnson County 45
The Lady Knights ended their tournament stay on a high note with the win over the Lady Longhorns in a fifth-place game.
Kinley Painter paced Providence with 27 points and Addie Wilhoit was right behind her, netting 26. Bella Caldwell and Taylor Price each tallied eight points.
Brookanna Hutchins was the lone Johnson County in double figures with 12 points. Kenzie Kelly was next high with seven.
Unicoi County 54, University High 24
A combination of a balanced attack and shutdown defense provided the Lady Devils plenty of firepower against the Lady Bucs in the girls’ seventh-place game.
Haley Rush led Unicoi County in scoring with 10 points. Emma Jones and Jocelyn Metcalf each scored nine points and Olivia Bailey accounted for eight.
Lemy Ortiz and Emma Chandley finished with six points apiece to pace University High.