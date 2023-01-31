David Crockett brought out the brooms in Big 5 Conference play Tuesday night, claiming a pair of home-court basketball wins over West Ridge.
The Pioneers led pretty much throughout a tight boys game and eventually slipped past determined West Ridge by a 76-66 count.
In the girls game, Crockett overcame a sluggish start before running away to a 59-44 victory with a strong second-half performance against the Lady Wolves.
Crockett’s boys recorded the ultimate team win, with Bradley Gouge turning in an impressive 24-point effort to lead all scorers. But he had help.
Colin Beason was a force inside and finished with 19 points for Crockett, which received a 15-point game from left-hander Brody McGuire, who buried half of Crockett’s six 3-point jumpers. Gouge knocked down a pair of 3s.
The Pioneers (12-13, 4-2) also received 13 combined points from Jake Fox and Drake Shingledecker off the bench, plus key interior defense from Reagan Cash, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who blocked shots on consecutive West Ridge (16-10, 3-4) possessions with Crockett nursing a 67-63 lead in the game’s final three minutes.
“That was a big-time ball game and a big-time win for us,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said “We really needed this one and I think it seals third place or second place for us, gives us a chance to move and have a good game going into a big game Friday night against (Daniel) Boone.
“All our guys battled tonight, came out and capitalized on everything we were supposed to do. It was a great team win.”
Connell had more to say.
“I mean, Bradley Gouge with 24 points and 10 rebounds — that’s huge. And Colin Beason with 19 points and 10 rebounds. And for us to be able to get this win without Reagan having a dominant game like he did down there is really big.
“Reagan played great defensively down here in the second half and held the big boy (West Ridge’s 6-8 Dawson Arnold) to three points (after halftime) — huge.”
The Wolves pulled even at 11-11 and 13-13, but otherwise the Pioneers were in front all night, mostly with a working margin of four to six or seven points.
Crockett led 19-18 after one period, 40-30 at halftime and 59-51 at the end of the third quarter.
West Ridge had balanced scoring throughout its lineup, with Wade Witcher, Parker Leming and hard-working Trey Frazier each scoring 14 points. Arnold finished with 11 points to aid the Wolves’ cause.
Leming buried four of West Ridge’s nine 3-point bombs.
GIRLS
The first-place Lady Pioneers defended their home floor and got a bit of revenge, knocking out West Ridge with a strong second-half effort.
Crockett (18-6, 5-1) trailed 13-8 after one period before taking a 30-27 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The game was tied at 34 when the Lady Pioneers, getting 3-point jumpers from Bella Ferguson and Brylee Tullock, went on an 8-1 run to end the third period.
A 3-point play in transition by Tullock following a West Ridge turnover made it a 45-35 game and Crockett cruised home from there.
The Lady Wolves (3-4, 13-14) had given Crockett its only league loss when the rivals played at West Ridge a couple weeks ago.
“This was a revenge game for us, with West Ridge beating us at their place being our only (league) loss,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We really needed this one. I think this sealed us a spot in the region and kept us in first and gets us closer to our goal of winning the Big 5 title.
“It was a battle back and forth and we got a couple of good defensive stops and hit a couple of 3s and got out in transition and pushed the lead up to 7, 8, 9 and then we were able to finish it from there.”
Tullock was dominant, making four 3s and finishing with 24 points. Aaliyah Story and Laney Britton provided the freshman excellent support with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The Wolves were led by the 13-point game of Rachel Niebruegge and the 10-point effort of Fallon Taylor.