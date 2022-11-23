A blistering fast start by the David Crockett girls basketball team left another opponent in its dust.
The Lady Pioneers scored the first 16 points against West Greene and rolled to a 90-40 victory in the girls semifinals Wednesday night at the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. It came two days after Crockett scored the first 30 points in a blowout win over University High.
Crockett’s average margin of victory has been 58.5 points through its first two tournament games. The Lady Pioneers will look to defend their tournament title Saturday against Lakeway Christian, a 67-27 winner over Chuckey-Doak in the other semifinal.
“We’ve played well the last two games and it starts with our point guard,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Bella (Ferguson) gets out the ball out, pushes it where it needs to go. Her court vision is second to none. I’ve never seen anyone like her. She’s next level, an unselfish kid all about the team.”
To the coach’s point, the sophomore point guard Ferguson totaled 12 points and 19 assists. Freshman Brylee Tullock scored 30 points, half of them coming from 3-point range. Aaliyah Story had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Other leaders were Lacey Byrd with 10 points and Gabby Wood with nine.
“Brylee can score and do it all,” Gouge said. “She’s not just a shooter. She can go to the basket finish with both hands and has a mid-range game.”
Morgan Brown paced the Lady Buffs with eight points. Breanna Ellis and Maddie Bryant each finished with seven.
For Crockett, the focus now turns to the championship game.
“Lakeway is going to be a good challenge for us,” Gouge said. "They have some length and they looked great earlier tonight with a 40-point win. We’ve got to enjoy tomorrow and prepare for them on Friday.”
Lakeway Christian 67, Chuckey-Doak 27
Halli Stuffle posted a 25-point effort to lead the Lady Lions against the Lady Knights. Her total included a NBA range 3-point shot in the fourth quarter to score her 1,000th career point.
Kayla Underwood came through with 15 points for Lakeway, which led 31-15 at the intermission and added to its advantage throughout the second half. Kami Wilson finished with 12 points and Katie Whitaker added nine.
Kennedy Brown was the top scorer for Chuckey-Doak with 11 points.