A blistering fast start by the David Crockett girls basketball team left another opponent in its dust.

The Lady Pioneers scored the first 16 points against West Greene and rolled to a 90-40 victory in the girls semifinals Wednesday night at the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. It came two days after Crockett scored the first 30 points in a blowout win over University High.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

