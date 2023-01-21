From left, John Good, Clint Freeman, Timmy Thomason, Lauren Chandley, Tony Snapp, Michael Martin and Tyler Estepp were inducted into the David Crockett High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
David Crockett inducted its 2023 Hall of Fame class during a Thursday night ceremony with standouts in basketball, baseball and soccer leading the way.
Timmy Thomason, a 1986 Crockett graduate, was a standout basketball player who was named first-team IMAC all-conference his junior and senior seasons. He scored 1,194 points in high school before going on to play for Walters State. During the 1987-88 season, he led the Senators in rebounding and was second in scoring. He returned to Crockett and served as a volunteer coach from 2004-06.
Tyler Estepp was a basketball, basketball and track star. Basketball was where he was most recognized. He was the 2008 Hardee’s Classic MVP, the Big 7 Conference player of the year and the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News All-Northeast Tennessee player, while finishing his career with nearly 1,600 points. He went on to become a three-year starter at Milligan College, scoring 966 points and ranking among the Appalachian Athletic Conference leaders in steals his junior and senior years. He also returned to Crockett as a volunteer coach from 2009-12.
John Good was named the boys’ basketball coach in 2012 and he molded the Pioneers into a powerhouse. During the 2015-16 season, he led the team to a fourth-place finish in the Arby’s Classic, a school-record 30 wins and a conference and district championship. The 2016 team defeated Oak Ridge in the TSSAA Class 3A sectional playoffs to advance to the school’s first-ever state tournament appearance.
Clint Freeman has been a star on the baseball diamond. He finished his his school career with a .450 batting average, 32 home runs and 74 doubles. His greatest notoriety came as a pitcher with 25 wins. He earned Big 9 Conference player of the year with a highlight of striking out 20 batters in a row in a district tournament win over Daniel Boone. He was an all-Atlantic Sun Conference performer for ETSU before being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He played two seasons in the minor leagues before playing in the independent Atlantic and Frontier Leagues. He currently plays for the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League.
Lauren (Murr) Chandley was a standout basketball player and named to the first-team, Big 9 All-Conference her senior season. She set a school record with 58 shots made from 3-point range as a senior. She was named to the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News All-Northeast Tennessee team and finished her career with 1,732 points. She played at Tennessee Wesleyan before returning to Crockett as a teacher in 2014. She was named women’s cross country coach in 2015 and guided the team to back-to-back conference championships in 2021-22.
Tony Snapp was a member of the inaugural Crockett boys’ soccer team in 1987 and was named all-conference and all-region two consecutive years. He was on staff when Crockett fielded its first girls’ soccer team in 1998 and a year later took over as head coach of both the boys’ and girls’ programs. He served as head coach for 17 years and coached numerous players who went on to play collegiately, including his daughter, Brooklyn, who became the first Crockett girl to earn all-state honors in 2010.
Michael Martin, a 1978 Crockett graduate, was a key member of the basketball and baseball teams. As a junior, he led the Pioneers to an upset of Science Hill in the region basketball tournament. He was an all-state baseball player his senior year, leading the Pioneers to the state championship game. He went on to play at ETSU and helped the Bucs advance to the 1980 NCAA Regionals. He was chosen to captain the Bucs during his junior and senior years.