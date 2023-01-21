thumbnail_image0.jpg

From left, John Good, Clint Freeman, Timmy Thomason, Lauren Chandley, Tony Snapp, Michael Martin and Tyler Estepp were inducted into the David Crockett High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

 Contributed

David Crockett inducted its 2023 Hall of Fame class during a Thursday night ceremony with standouts in basketball, baseball and soccer leading the way.

Timmy Thomason, a 1986 Crockett graduate, was a standout basketball player who was named first-team IMAC all-conference his junior and senior seasons. He scored 1,194 points in high school before going on to play for Walters State. During the 1987-88 season, he led the Senators in rebounding and was second in scoring. He returned to Crockett and served as a volunteer coach from 2004-06.

