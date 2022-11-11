David Crockett is set to host the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament Nov. 21-26 for the first time as defending boys and girls champions.

The Pioneers won their record seventh Hardee’s crown last season with a 46-44 win over West Ridge in the championship game. Crockett will begin its defense of its title with a first-round matchup with Unaka.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

