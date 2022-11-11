Hardee’s Classic boys basketball coaches pose for a group shot Friday morning. From left to right — Sam Broyles (Chuckey-Doak), Terry Hoese (South Greene), Jordan Simmons (Unicoi County), Damon Johnson (Providence Academy), Sam Tarlton (North Greene) and Cody Connell (David Crockett).
Hardee’s Classic girls basketball coaches pose for a group shot Friday morning at the David Crockett High School gym. From left to right — Kyle Donahue (Chuckey-Doak), Brandon Broyles (Unicoi County), Damon Johnson (Providence Academy), Shannon Lewis (Lakeway Christian), Betsy Shaw (West Greene) and Thomas Gouge (David Crockett).
David Crockett is set to host the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament Nov. 21-26 for the first time as defending boys and girls champions.
The Pioneers won their record seventh Hardee’s crown last season with a 46-44 win over West Ridge in the championship game. Crockett will begin its defense of its title with a first-round matchup with Unaka.
It’s a much different look for the Pioneers this season with only one senior, Kolby Jones, on the roster.
“You look forward to this tournament every season because you get to evaluate your players and other teams,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “The atmosphere is great, especially if you make it to the championship game. When I think about coaching here the last four years, the championship games here are my favorites.”
Chuckey-Doak and tournament newcomer Providence Academy open up the boys action Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 3:30 p.m. It’s a good early-season test for the Knights, coached by former Crockett assistant Damon Johnson.
“We’re super excited. We’ve been wanting to play in the Hardee’s since I got over to Providence,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a different team this year and I think every game is going to be tough. Playing teams like Chuckey-Doak, Unicoi, South Greene, David Crockett and others will help get us ready for the Knoxville teams we will face.”
Other first-round matchups feature rivalry games with Unicoi County playing Happy Valley and South Greene against North Greene.
GIRLS COMPETITION
David Crockett will play in Monday’s late game when it hosts University High. It’s a good chance for the Lady Pioneers to build some early-season momentum before they start Big 5 Conference play.
“It’s always a great atmosphere, second to none for high school basketball,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “It’s our fourth year hosting the girls tournament and we feel it will be a competitive field. This tournament helps gauge where you’re at so we can’t wait to get started.”
West Greene and Johnson County will tip off the overall tournament with a 3:30 p.m. matchup. Providence Academy and Lakeway Christian are scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by Unicoi County and Chuckey-Doak.