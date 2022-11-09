Daniel Boone record-setting slugger Maci Masters signed a national letter of intent with Virginia Tech on Wednesday as a pair of her softball teammates and a soccer standout also made their college choices.
Masters, an all-state performer and the two-time Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Sweet 16 player of the year, hit a state-record 25 home runs her junior season. She had a .443 batting average along with 74 RBIs and 51 runs scored.
That followed a sophomore campaign when she hit 19 home runs and drove in 73 runs. She finished with a .418 average and 15 doubles that season.
While a couple of her high school teammates, Camryn Sarvis and Brylee Mesusan, are freshmen at Tennessee, it was the atmosphere at Virginia Tech which led to Masters signing with the Hokies.
“It’s a relief to know I’ve signed and I can’t wait for the next four years,” Masters said. “I loved how Blacksburg is such a tight community. They cheer on every sport. It’s only two hours away and I can come home and visit my cousins and grandparents when I want to.”
She missed most of her freshman year due to the COVID-19 shutdown, but looks to go after TSSAA career records her senior season.
“I think it would be so much fun to get more of those state records,” Masters said. “I love high school softball so much because of sharing the experiences with my friends. I hope I can break more records this year.”
A couple of her friends, Kayleigh Quesinberry and Audrey Moorhouse, also played on last year’s team that finished third in the state. They signed Wednesday with Johnson University.
“I’m extremely proud of these three girls,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “It’s a special, special situation. Maci brings tremendous athletic ability and enthusiasm. Kayleigh is a big game player, who loves the competition and has great poise. Audrey thrives on being the hardest worker and what separates her from all athletes is she’s so strong mentally. It makes it easy for a coach when your best players are also your hardest workers.”
Quesinberry is one of the area’s top pitchers, although she expects to play in the field at college. Moorhouse is expected to stay in the outfield. They’re happy to go to Johnson together and talked about a welcoming atmosphere at the Knoxville school.
“I’m so excited. Audrey and I have been such good friends,” Quesinberry said. “At Johnson, I love the environment down there. While we were there, we had different people who approached us and talked to us about the campus and student life. We had no idea who they were.”
Soccer star Cassidy Church committed to Tennessee Wesleyan. She was first-team, all-conference and voted by her peers as the best offensive player.
SULLIVAN EAST SIGNINGS
Four Sullivan East athletes made their college choices official Wednesday.
Loren Hensley signed with Milligan University for soccer. Katie Botts (softball), Jake Witcher (baseball) and Nolan Lunsford (baseball) all signed with Emory & Henry College.
At Tennessee High, Zoe Addington signed to run cross country at Kennesaw State University while McKinley Swift chose King University to continue her girls soccer career. Softball standouts Ashley Worley (Tusculum) and Rylee Fields (Johnson University) also made it official.