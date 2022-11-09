Daniel Boone record-setting slugger Maci Masters signed a national letter of intent with Virginia Tech on Wednesday as a pair of her softball teammates and a soccer standout also made their college choices.

Masters, an all-state performer and the two-time Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Sweet 16 player of the year, hit a state-record 25 home runs her junior season. She had a .443 batting average along with 74 RBIs and 51 runs scored.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

