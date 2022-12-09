Basketball clip art.jpg

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Daniel Boone rolled to a 76-53 win over T.C. Roberson in a Coaches vs. Cancer game in the Tar Heel State.

Jamar Livingston posted 27 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trailblazers.

