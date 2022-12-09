ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Daniel Boone rolled to a 76-53 win over T.C. Roberson in a Coaches vs. Cancer game in the Tar Heel State.
Jamar Livingston posted 27 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trailblazers.
Peyton Long knocked down six shots from 3-point range and totaled 20 points. Clay Rowland finished with 11 points while Griffin Erickson pulled down seven rebounds.
Landon Kirkpatrick dished out six assists for the winners.
Dobyns-Bennett 58 North Guilford, N.C. 44
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jonavan Gillespie hit four 3-point shots in the first half as part of an 18-point performance as the defending Tennessee Class 4A state champions got the road win.
Brady Stump added 11 points, while Connor Godsey accounted for eight.
The Mighty Rams were led by Michael Jeurgens with 14 points. Jordan Williams scored eight.
Johnson County 61 Cloudland 44
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Longhorns found the range from distance with 30 points coming from 3-point goals.
Graham Reece led the offensive charge with 14 points and Connor Simcox had 12. All nine of Eli Dickens’ points were behind the arc.
Dylan McClellan scored 10 points for Cloudland with Ryan Sexton next up with nine.
Hampton 93, Unaka 47
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles continued his torrid start through the early season with a 24-point performance.
Geno Carrico was next with 13, while Levi Lyons scored 10 and Hayden Campbell had eight as the Bulldogs crushed the Rangers.
Michael Anspaugh was the floor general with six assists and five steals. Dylan Trivette added four steals. Hampton had 18 steals and 21 deflections.
Mason Wilson and Marcus Shomaker had 14 points apiece for Unaka.
Cherokee 65, Claiborne 44
NEW TAZEWELL — The Chiefs posted their first conference win since January 2021 behind a 25-point effort by Colton McLain.
Will Price scored 14 for the Rogersville bunch and Elisha Jones posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
GIRLS Daniel Boone 47, T.C. Roberson, N.C. 36
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Andrea Flores poured in 21 points to lead the Lady ’Blazers to the win over the Lady Rams.
Kyleigh Bacon finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Lillie Walters had eight points, while Kaylee Cox contributed four assists and three steals. Kiley Beach also had three steals.
West Ridge 67, Sullivan East 41
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Wolves opened the game on a 15-0 run, had four players in double digits and six with at least eight points in their victory.
Fallon Taylor paced West Ridge’s effort with 16 points, while Alexis Hood, Rachael Niebruegge and Lilly Bates all finished with 10. Faith Greene was right behind with nine, followed by Allie Reilly with eight.
Jenna Hare scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Patriots.
Hampton 52, Unaka 25
HAMPTON — Madison McClain hit five shots beyond the 3-point line and scored 18 points as the Lady Bulldogs subdued the Lady Rangers. Linsey Jenkins also hit double figures with 11 for the Bulldogs, who held Unaka to 12 points in the first half.
Lyndie Ramsey had 21 of Unaka’s 25 points.
Cherokee 62, Claiborne 56
NEW TAZEWELL — The Lady Chiefs went on a 23-4 run in the fourth quarter to down the Lady Bulldogs.
Bella Markham led four Cherokee players in double digits with 14 points. Macy McDavid had 12, Kyla Howell 11 and Kailey Gilliam 10 for the Lady Chiefs. Ariel Ferrell ended with eight.
Jenkins, Ky. 48 Tri-Cities Christian 32
JENKINS, Ky. — Emma Stewart and Alexis Ritchie each netted 16 points to lift the Lady Cavaliers over the Lady Eagles. Michaela Dixon was the lone Lady Eagle to reach double digits with 10 points.
Angel Pierce had seven points and seven rebounds. Grace Williams grabbed 10 rebounds, and Savannah Barb ended with seven rebounds and three steals.
Cosby 47, Happy Valley 35
COSBY — Kadie Bailey led the Lady Warriors with 17 points. Mailey Guy also reached double figures with 11 in the loss.