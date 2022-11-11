The Knox Central roadblock is in Daniel Boone’s way once again.
Three times in recent seasons, the Bobcats have beaten the Trailblazers in the TSSAA playoffs — including last year’s 41-7 rout. But this is a different season with Boone (11-0) having set school records for victories and longest unbeaten streak.
Knox Central (7-4) hasn’t looked as dominant as it has in seasons past as the Bobcats enter the second-round matchup Friday at 7 p.m.
“Last year, we jumped out 7-0, then kicked off to them and it ended up 41-7,” Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We played with them up to certain points. This time around, it looks like it’s going to get wet and that could play a factor.
“We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing, getting positive yards and taking care of the ball. Defensively, not giving up any points.”
With the ’Blazers controlling the line of scrimmage against Halls, Aiden Riner rushed for 114 yards in a 37-15 victory. Quarterback Luke Jenkins connected with receivers Rylan Trout, Landon Kirkpatrick and tight end Jake Davenport on timely passes, and Brogan Jones had a rushing touchdown.
Central is strong up front with defensive end Chase Adams racking up nearly eight tackles per game, while linemen Trinidad Gutierrez, Jaylon Sanford and Hunter Heinrich have combined for 8.5 sacks. On the back end, defensive back Torin McAfee has three interceptions.
“In the box, they may be the fastest defense we’ve seen,” Jenkins said. “They’re two down people can move. All their linebackers run well and they do a good job in the back end disguising what they do. They do stunts and all that we haven’t seen a lot with their defensive line.”
While Boone’s strength has been defense, Central presents some challenges they don’t see on a weekly basis. Running back Frank Johnson IV has piled up 1,599 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Lining up in the wildcat, he also has five passing touchdowns.
“They’re a wildcat team with lots of motions, lots of shifts to try to get numbers, try to get gaps,” Jenkins said. “If you don’t go to your gap, that’s where they’re coming to. All 11 people have to be on the same page and recognize what you’re seeing. You have to get to the ball. That back, he’s 190 pounds and played against us last year. One person isn’t going to tackle him.”
Jenkins pointed out Central, which has Sam Meyers at quarterback in its traditional sets, does just enough in the passing game to keep the defense honest. If you don’t get to the play-makers like Josh Purcell and Cory Bingham, they will burn you for big plays like they did in a 21-14 first-round win over Tennessee High. Jenkins believes a total team effort is needed if the ’Blazers are able to break through against the Bobcats.
“Anytime you get this far, the better the teams are,” Jenkins said. “This has been our nemesis, but we’re hoping playing at home will be an advantage for us. We’d like to have a shot, but our defense, offense and special teams all have to play complementary football.”