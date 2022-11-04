HENDERSONVILLE — With a pair of top-20 individuals, Daniel Boone finished fourth out of 24 teams in the TSSAA Class AAA state cross country meet Friday at Sanders Ferry Park.

Alex Quackenbush placed seventh overall with a 15:53 run and Bryson Lewis, at 16:27, was 19th as Boone was the top-finishing local team. Other scorers for Daniel Boone included Samuel Cline, Ashton Sheesley and Elijah Gouge.

