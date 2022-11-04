HENDERSONVILLE — With a pair of top-20 individuals, Daniel Boone finished fourth out of 24 teams in the TSSAA Class AAA state cross country meet Friday at Sanders Ferry Park.
Alex Quackenbush placed seventh overall with a 15:53 run and Bryson Lewis, at 16:27, was 19th as Boone was the top-finishing local team. Other scorers for Daniel Boone included Samuel Cline, Ashton Sheesley and Elijah Gouge.
Farragut won the team title 41-101 over runner-up Hendersonville Beech. Brentwood was third with 129 points, followed by the Trailblazers with 159 points. Dobyns-Bennett finished 12th in the team standings.
Cleveland freshman Owen Clemons won the individual title at 15:22.47 with Farragut senior Trevor Coggin, who ran a 15:33.13, placing second.
Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard led all local runners with his 15:50, good for sixth place. Dane Sullins also earned all-state with his 15:58, equating to an eighth-place effort.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Dobyns-Bennett led the local girls with a sixth-place finish. Daniel Boone finished 10th in the team standings, one spot ahead of rival David Crockett.
Brentwood was the team champion with 41 points, while Beech again was runner-up with 91 points and Houston third with 153 points.
Nolesville sophomore Claire Stegall captured the individual title with a 17:52.04 — 48 seconds ahead of Centennial freshman Claire Johnson (18:40.47). Daniel Boone senior Kamryn Wingfield paced the local runners with her 19:08, good for ninth overall.
Dobyns-Bennett’s top runner was Autumn Headrick (20:03) in 23rd place. Emma Baker was next in 37th place. Sarah Siner, Kailee-Ann Conner and Tiesha Turner also contributed to the Lady Indians’ score.
Maggie Bellamy in 31st was the top finisher for David Crockett. Lara O’Neal from Science Hill also cracked the top 50 with her 41st-place run.