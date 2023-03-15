JONESBOROUGH — It was all Daniel Boone in baseball’s version of the Musket Bowl.

Griffen Jones had four hits as the Trailblazers pounded David Crockett 15-1 in the season and Big Five Conference baseball opener for both teams on a cold Wednesday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you