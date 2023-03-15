JONESBOROUGH — It was all Daniel Boone in baseball’s version of the Musket Bowl.
Griffen Jones had four hits as the Trailblazers pounded David Crockett 15-1 in the season and Big Five Conference baseball opener for both teams on a cold Wednesday.
Trent Orth had three hits and two RBIs as Boone scored nine times in the second inning and never looked back. Tim McGonigle totaled two hits and two RBIs while Brogan Jones clubbed a home run.
Aiden Roller got the win on the mound, allowing four hits in five innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Unicoi County 12, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — Unicoi banged out 11 hits and rocked the Cyclones in the early Upper Lakes Conference battle.
Brayden Hendrickson and Lucas Slagle each had two hits and two RBIs to pace the Blue Devils. Chris Chavez added two hits and scored four runs.
Slagle, fresh off the basketball court, threw four innings and allowed four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts.
Science Hill 11, Knox Central 1
The Hilltoppers piled up five runs in the first inning and six more in the second for the runaway win.
Sam Lane had three hits and three RBIs to pace an 11-hit attack. Nate Conner homered and drove in two runs. Landon Smelser, Jackson Berry and Major Osbolt each had two hits.
Jefferson County 3, D-B 0
KINGSPORT — Scoring three times in the top of the first inning, the Patriots made it stand up.
Isaac Lawson pitched 5⅓ innings as part of a three-hitter for Jeff County.
Lakeway Christian 17 D-B 11
KINGSPORT — After falling behind by 10 runs, the Indians had a late rally to pull within three but fell short.
Aiden Byington had two hits and three RBIs for D-B. Turner Stout and Andrew Myers each totaled two hits and two RBIs while Tanner Kilgore and J.T. Griswold each had two hits.
Elizabethton 6, Cherokee 3
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones bounced back from the earlier loss by using a five-run fourth inning to pull away.
Kaleb Hambrick had two hits and two RBIs for the Cyclones while Hayden Nave added two hits and Bryson Rowland drove in a pair of runs.
Rhett Slagle was tough on the mound, allowing three hits and no runs with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Cherokee got three hits from leadoff man Jake Elliot. Keaton Lawson totaled two hits.
Sullivan East 6, Clinton 0
BLUFF CITY — Tyson Mitchell pitched a one-hitter over six innings and struck out 11 as the Patriots rolled.
Jake Witcher added the offensive backing with three hits. Corbin Dickerson drove in a trio of runs.
Volunteer 7, West Greene 5
CHURCH HILL — Five different players drove in a run as the Falcons used a varied approach in the win.
Colby Lawson led the way with two RBIs while Isaiah Bowery added two hits.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 7, Daniel Boone 4
Kaylee Pickering homered and drove in four runs to highlight the Lady Hilltoppers’ victory.
Lora Wilgus totaled three hits and three RBIs while Madi Holstein added three hits.
Maci Masters homered and two hits for Boone, which also got three hits from Ava Saul and two hits with two RBIs from Korie Thompson.
David Crockett 12, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — Brylee Tullock led a 17-hit assault with four hits and three RBIs for the Lady Pioneers.
Karly Honeycutt had three hits while Kadence Austin totaled two hits and three RBIs.
Lexi Hawkins, Megan Davis, Sydney Hodges and Avery Hope each had two hits.
Cara Wilson got the complete-game win, allowing eight hits with four strikeouts.
For Elizabethton, Ember Jensen had three hits and Maely Ingram totaled two.
Volunteer 2, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Addyson Fisher picked up where she left off last year, firing a two-hitter and striking out eight in six innings of work.
Haley Russell led the Lady Falcons at the plate with two hits.
Keelye Fields had two hits for the Lady Patriots.
West Ridge 8, John Battle 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Lacey Fugate drove in three runs as the Lady Wolves won easily.
Madison Chapman added two hits and scored three runs. Victoria Browder started in the circle and worked four no-hit innings with four strikeouts.
SOCCER
Volunteer 9, Claiborne 0
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox arrived from the basketball tournament in Murfreesboro one hour before game time, and went on to score six goals.
Freshman Evan Lukens scored a goal and had two assists. Ethan Lukens added a goal as did freshman Keelin Releford. Jackson McLain chipped in with two assists while freshman Lucas Gilliam earned the shutout in goal.
Tuesday’s Game David Crockett 6, Daniel Boone 2
JONESBOROUGH — Diego Cook scored three hits while Emmanuel Ruiz added a pair of scores for the Pioneers.
Gunner Corbitt tacked on the other goal. Alan Galvin had 7 saves in goal.
TENNIS
Boys D-B 9, Volunteer 0
KINGSPORT — Emery Corpstein, Sam Barbour and Rishab Der earned 8-0 wins for the Tribe.
Girls D-B 9, Volunteer 0
KINGSPORT — Vivyan Li, Allison Fields, Sydney Spillett and Addison England each posted 8-0 victories for the Lady Indians.