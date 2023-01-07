GREENEVILLE — Sooner or later, a player as good as Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs is going to show up in a big way.

Having a relatively quiet game, the Greene Devils senior burst onto the scene in the fourth quarter when it mattered in a nonconference basketball contest Saturday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you