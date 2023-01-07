GREENEVILLE — Sooner or later, a player as good as Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs is going to show up in a big way.
Having a relatively quiet game, the Greene Devils senior burst onto the scene in the fourth quarter when it mattered in a nonconference basketball contest Saturday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Behind Dabbs’ 13 points in the final period, Greeneville (7-8) downed Science Hill 60-55 in a game that was close all the way. He finished with a game-high 23 as the Devils ended a three-game skid.
“(Dabbs) was a difference-maker in the fourth quarter,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “He gave us some space to feel good. In a game where we didn’t have a whole lot of space. Five points was about the biggest lead.”
“(Dabbs) made some really big shots that were tough with guys draped all over him,” Science Hill first-year coach Jon Higgins said. “Plus, he went to the line and made his free throws. Good players step up in clutch moments.”
With 3:21 left to play, Science Hill’s Malachi Hale was whistled for a technical foul after Dabbs was fouled going up for a backdoor layup. Dabbs made 3 of 4 free throws to give the Devils a slim 51-49 lead.
From there, Greeneville took control. The Hilltoppers (3-14), however, would not go away quietly as Daniel Nerren nailed a 3-pointer with under two minutes to play that brought Johnson City back within three at 58-55.
“That was a tough call ...,” Higgins said. “We still had our chances. The reality is that you can’t have turnovers down the stretch when you’re trying to come back or keep it a tie game.”
Nerren paced Science Hill with 11 points.
Higgins’ crew showed great fight throughout, but 12 second-half turnovers sealed Science Hill’s fate.
Trey Thompson — the sensational 6-foot-8 freshman — also had a good game as he hung 20 while going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe. He also played a major factor in Greeneville’s press in the closing minutes, presenting the ’Toppers problems with length and mobility.
Science Hill finished 19-for-38 from the field with 21 turnovers while Greeneville was 19-for-52 from the field.
Girls
Greeneville 65, Science Hill 38
The Lady ’Toppers (7-11) didn’t get their first points of the game until 4:08 remained in the first quarter and by that time, the Lady Devils had already built a six-point advantage.
Science Hill had a rough first half, shooting 3 for-19 and tallying 14 turnovers.
“Right now, this is a tough time and it will get better,” Science Hill coach Scott Whaley said. “Greeneville is really, really good. We’ve just got to hang in there. Our younger kids are getting better and Aniya (Pace) will be back in about two weeks.”
Science Hill came out much better in the third quarter, going 6-for-16 from the field and scoring 16 points. Greeneville was still in control despite one of the better periods of the last three weeks for the Johnson City crew.
“We talked about moving the ball at halftime,” Whaley said. “We’re much better when the ball moves. Sometimes, the ball gets stuck and when you watch a team like Greeneville, the ball never stops moving.”
Tambryn Ellenburg led Greeneville (11-5) with 17 points while Lauren Bailey finished with 14. Kierra Whitney finished with 12 to lead Science Hill.
Science Hill was just 12-for-43 from the field while Greeneville was 24-for-57. The Lady Devils forced 20 turnovers.