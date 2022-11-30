Max Norman can be considered one of the best high school wrestlers in Tennessee.
Apparently he’s a good college wrestler, too.
Wait a minute. Rewind.
The Dobyns-Bennett sophomore, who won the Class AA state title at 145 pounds as a freshman, competed in a recent open college tournament in Bristol — and won. In the 157-pound finals, he defeated King University’s Trent Mahoney with a 12-5 decision.
“It was the first college tournament I have ever done,” Norman said. “(D-B assistant coach) P.J. Ryan texted me and asked if I wanted to do it. I said, ‘Sure, I’ve got nothing else going on.' I will try it and see how I match up with the college kids. I wasn’t expecting to win it.”
Norman won his first three matches by pin, technical fall, and major decision.
“The first two kids were not very good, but the last two were decent,” Norman said. “The last guy is the starter for King University at 157 pounds.
“It was really fun for my first time wrestling in a college tournament. I was expecting everybody to be at a high level. They weren’t quite as high of a level as I thought, but they were still pretty good.”
LONGER STRETCH
Norman said he had to adjust to the college periods, which are three minutes, followed by a pair of two-minute sessions. High school matches are three sessions of two minutes each.
But the longer match worked to Norman’s advantage.
“My gas tank is probably my best attribute,” Norman said. “When the other guys are tired, I’m good. That favored me a little bit. When it got to the seventh minute, the other guy was dead and I was still racking up points. I feel like I’m genetically gifted. I’ve always been really strong.”
BACK TO CLASS
The high school season begins this weekend as the Indians wrestle in a tournament at Viking Hall in Bristol.
Norman said he won’t wrestle at 145 pounds this season. He has gotten bigger — currently at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. Norman said he will likely slim down for the 160-pound class as the season progresses.
He said his goal is to continue moving toward a Division I college scholarship.
“I think I have the ability if I stick with it,” Norman said. “I go to school practice and club practice. That’s nine practices a week. If I keep that up, I think I can eventually go Division I somewhere.”
Norman said he plans to participate in more open college tournaments, and also wants to try another national event.
“I went to a national tournament and did poorly,” Norman said. “I didn’t wrestle very well. I’d like to get back on the national scene and do better.”