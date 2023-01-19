Twenty-two miles of Interstate 26 separate Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, but the 102-year history of the boys basketball series makes it seem a lot closer.
The ancient rivalry might be one of the most historic in the state, if not nationally. The hardwood series is older than the annual gridiron matchup, if only by a few months.
The two teams first met in Kingsport on March 4, 1921 at the old Central High gymnasium, which is where the First Presbyterian Church is today on Church Circle.
Over the course of 102 years, the two teams have combined to win more than 4,400 games and five state championships as well as numerous district and regional tournament titles, making it one of America’s most decorated rivalries.
This season will commemorate the 100th season the two teams have played each other. The only interruption came in the fall of 1963 when D-B withdrew from the conference over an officials controversy and the teams did not meet for two years.
The combined wins total is the most nationally between two teams that regularly play each other. D-B is the national leader with over 2,300 while Science Hill is also in the top 10 with over 2,000.
"I never really knew the magnitude of the rivalry before I got here," Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. "I had heard about it and every little hometown has rivalries, but once you experience it, there's really nothing like it.
"It's the greatest high school environment that I've ever been a part of."
THE FIRST GAME
For a little perspective, according to TDOT’s records, State Route 36 — the first highway to connect Johnson City and Kingsport — was established in 1930 as a permanent road.
On the same day, Warren G. Harding was inaugurated as President, succeeding Woodrow Wilson. Future Commander-in-Chief Calvin Coolidge succeeded Thomas R. Marshall as Vice President.
In order for the Johnson City Hilltoppers to get to Kingsport and play the game, the squad had to leave on the morning train. It was the first recorded athletic competition between the two schools as the two would get together on the football field later that fall.
Johnson City captain Claiborne McCorkle scored the first bucket of the series and would lead both teams in scoring as he finished with eight points.
Kingsport won the game 21-12 as Ed Leeper, Bert Fine and Paul McGill each had six points to lead coach Harry Groat’s squad.
BLASTS FROM THE PAST
February 20, 1925: Johnson City High scored its first win in the series after dropping the first seven meetings, downing Kingsport, 30-17. Ed Crouch led the way for Johnson City with 12 points.
February 17, 1939: D-B star Guy B. Crawford — a transfer from Fall Branch — scored a game-high 30 points in a 50-35 win. Crawford’s high mark was the Big 6 Conference record at the time and was remarkable considering it was just the second year without the center-jump rule. Crawford’s single-game record for points in the series stood until 1973.
March 10, 1945: After losing to Science Hill twice during the season, D-B stunned the unbeaten (22-0) Hilltoppers in the Region 1 tournament semifinals at Maryville, 44-31. The game was for a state bid as the top two teams in the region automatically qualified. D-B lost the Region 1 title game to Chattanooga Central, but got revenge at the state as the Tribe won its first state title.
March 6, 1954: As the D-B coach, Guy B. Crawford owned Science Hill through the years, but could not beat them in the 1953-54 season. The ’Toppers won four games from the Tribe that season, including the Region 1 tournament title, 68-47. It was the first meeting for a postseason championship and it turned out to be Science Hill’s 26th consecutive win on the season. Both teams went to the state that year.
January 4, 1983: Behind 26 points from Bruce Tranbarger, D-B took care of business against the ’Toppers, 62-49. The win was the 843rd for legendary D-B head coach Walter "Buck" Van Huss, which tied the state record for wins held by John Treadway (Elizabethton).
December 6, 1991: During the 1990s, Science Hill dominated the local basketball scene under George Pitts. Behind 17 points from Demar Lewis and a total team effort, however, the Indians stopped Science Hill’s 51-game winning streak against league opponents, which included postseason games. After the stunning 65-58 triumph, Kingsport fans stormed the court, carrying players and coaches off the court in celebration.
December 30, 1992: The stage was set for one of the best games in series history as the two teams met in Arby’s Classic semifinals with tension so tight that it could be cut with a knife. In front of an estimated 7,000-plus fans — a series record that won’t likely be surpassed — D-B pulled out a 86-64 win behind 19 points from JaMichael Mills. The Tribe would go on to win the Arby’s, storming by Ron Mercer’s Goodpasture Christian in the finals.
March 5, 1999: For a couple of years, the TSSAA had a sectional tournament with the top two finishers earning a state bid. Science Hill and D-B met for a fifth time in the 1998-99 season and this time, it was for all the marbles. Pitts and Science Hill — in his final game against D-B — pulled out a 59-56 win in the semifinals at Freedom Hall behind 22 points from Jamar Love. The loss ended the Tribe’s season.
January 30, 2001: Pitts’ record against D-B over his 15 seasons was remarkable and he finished out his coaching career at Science Hill by winning his final 18 games against his rivals. That would be the beginnings of “The Streak,” which lasted from January 11, 1994 to January 30, 2001, a staggering 2,576 days between wins for D-B. It finally ended with a 76-65 win in Kingsport in which the Indians had to overcome a 25-point first half deficit.
QUIRKY NUMBERS
499: D-B has scored 499 more points than Science Hill over the course of the series, an average of less than two points per game.
82: In the 262 meetings, D-B leads the series 149-113. Science Hill, however, holds a 82-66 lead over the last 50 years.
50: Science Hill’s 50-point winning margin (75-25) on January 31, 1997 remains the largest in series history. It was D-B’s fewest number of points in the series since 1944.
36: D-B coaches LeRoy Sprankle and Van Huss along with Science Hill’s Pitts all have 36 wins against the other team, creating a three-way tie for the all-time lead in coaching wins.
23: The two teams have played in 23 different venues, and a good portion of those places are no longer standing. They have never met outside of the state of Tennessee in a regular or postseason game.
9: The two teams have met nine times in postseason elimination games with D-B holding a 6-3 advantage. Science Hill has won the last two, most recently in the 2016 District 1-AAA tournament first round. D-B hasn’t won an elimination game against the 'Toppers since the 1989 Region 1-AAA tournament semifinals.
WHAT IT MEANS
For two of the biggest schools in the state being separated by less than 30 miles, the history and numbers behind the series are mind-boggling.
"I remember whenever we played D-B that (former Science Hill coach) Elvin Little would come in the locker room and say it was a 'job game' meaning that we had a job to do and that we better win this one," Pitts said. "Even from the get-go when I first got (to Science Hill), I knew how big it was. Whenever we played Kingsport, the gym was always full. The kids knew the importance of it.
"I wanted to win every game, but I probably got more enjoyment out of beating Dobyns-Bennett, especially when we were really good. Like you said, beating them 75-25 in the Dome, how much more fun could that be? I'm just glad I could be a part of this great rivalry. To coach against D-B and beat them was most enjoyable."
On Friday, the two teams will meet for the 263rd time in Science Hill’s new gymnasium and the Indians will seek their 150th win in series history.
"It means a lot to be a part of a school and community that has as much pride as they do," Poore said. "When you have two schools with that much pride and history going at it, it magnifies the whole situation.
"Science Hill has such a tremendous basketball tradition like D-B does, and I know in their community this game means a lot."